Aluminum is the jack-of-all-trades of the metal industry: it’s everywhere, underpinning modern life, from an iPhone to a jetliner to a can of beer. For a long time, however, it was difficult to get excited about it. The metal is just dirt: bauxite, one of the most abundant elements on the Earth’s crust. And the bulls couldn’t count on prices getting a boost if China ran short on it — as the country did with almost all other commodities — because the People’s Republic produced lots of aluminum, too.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO