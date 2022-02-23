ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Happy 37th Anniversary to Bob Knight and All You Chair-Throwers Out There

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5oj3_0eMlJb3u00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It was the 23rd day of February in 1985, and there was a lot of moaning and groaning in Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers weren't very good at the time, and had just lost ugly home games back-to-back to Ohio State and Illinois.

The program was a bit of a mess at the time.

The Illinois game on Jan. 21 was especially ugly, with the Hoosiers scoring just 50 points in a 66-50 loss. Sophomore star Steve Alford scored just six points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Indiana coach Bob Knight was angry the entire game.

Two days later, it was more of the same. Indiana was trailing Purdue and Knight was going back and forth between yelling at his players and yelling at the referees. And then, finally, he blew.

After a foul call, Purdue's Steve Reid went to the free throw line, but before he could shoot, an angry Knight grabbed a chair and slung it across the court. He was immediately ejected by the referees and headed off to the locker room, showered in cheers by the Indiana faithful.

He would be suspended for a game by the Big Ten, but the craziness of the event has lived on in infamy. Mention Bob Knight's name, and the chair is usually the first thing that comes up, not the three national championships or coaching awards or even his firing.

Indiana would lose the game 72-63 and Alford was just 3-for-12 in the loss. Indiana would finish the season 19-14, with a 7-11 Big Ten record. The only highlight was making a run in the NIT, winning four straight games before losing to UCLA in the finals in New York.

Sports Illustrated did a great magazine article about that day and that game — and that chair-throw.

Here's the long-form Sports Illustrated story in the magazine — you remember what those are, right? — by L. Jon Wortheim as part of SI's series on 1985, the best year in sports. To read the full story, CLICK HERE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvzQ3_0eMlJb3u00

Comments / 6

Richard Waltman
2d ago

It’s sad to say 37 years later that I was watching the game live when it happened. Know I’m not one of probably a couple hundred thousand that say they were at the game. I remember after the game they bolted his chair to the floor to keep him from doing it again. I thought we’ll what’s going to stop him from grabbing another chair. You Bob did some pretty bad things at times that I disagreed with. Why doesn’t the the University honor him bye putting his name on the floor before he can’t remember it. I know he wasn’t perfect but he did far more positive things than he did negative things while he coached at IU. If you can’t put his name on the court why not on the library. How much money did he raise to benefit the library why he was there?

Reply(1)
2
Related
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Daily: Where We Stand With NCAA Tournament Bids

Here we go with the penultimate weekend of the Big Ten basketball regular season, with a ton of great games on the slate as we head into the final eight days of the season. The Big Ten title race is still crowded, and there are a lot of great head-to-head matchups on the agenda. Winning the regular season is a huge deal, and Purdue and Wisconsin are tied for the lead, with Illinois and Ohio State still in striking range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Knight
Person
Steve Alford
Person
Steve Reid
HoosiersNow

Photo Gallery: Indiana Defeats Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Take a look at 20 photos from Indiana's 74-64 win over the Maryland Terrapins inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night. Indiana improved to a 17-10 overall record and an 8-9 record in the Big Ten conference meaning the last three games are extra important to give the Hoosiers some leverage before March.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Nit#Sports Illustrated
HoosiersNow

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Maryland in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's fish or cut bait time for Indiana tonight, where the Hoosiers are in must-win territory in their game against Maryland tonight at Assembly Hall. Welcome to our live blog, where we will keep you updated in real time with all the news and views from the game, right here from press row. All the latest entries are at the top, so keep refreshing.
NBA
HoosiersNow

Point Spread: Hoosiers Favored To Snap Losing Streak Thursday Night Against Maryland

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Back on Jan. 29, Indiana played one of its best games of the year in cruising to a double-digit victory at Maryland. Life was good — then. Since then, though, it's been a nightmare for the Hoosiers, who have lost five straight games and are winless in the month of February. But the oddsmakers think that will all change when Indiana and Maryland reunite at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Thursday night.
NBA
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

Comments / 0

Community Policy