The Buckeye Call of Duty team fell 3-2 to Akron Esports Feb 14. Credit: Courtesy of Jamie Nickell. Sometimes one simple mistake can lead to tremendous misfortune. For the Buckeye Call of Duty (8-2) team, that was exactly the case after a Round 11 mishap in the “Search and Destroy” game mode led to a 3-2 loss against Akron esports Feb 14. Head coach Brandon Daugherty said that a few small mistakes are all it takes for things to fall apart when competing against good teams.

3 DAYS AGO