City of Flagstaff 2 Hour Delay

KYIV/MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - A huge Russian armoured column bore down on Kyiv on Tuesday, after the lethal shelling of civilian areas in Ukraine's second largest city raised fears that frustrated Russian commanders could resort to more devastating tactics. Nearly a week since after Moscow launched war on its...
Washington — President Biden will reintroduce pieces of his domestic policy agenda when he addresses Congress during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night and highlight what he sees as his achievements during his first year in office, senior administration officials told reporters in a briefing call on Monday.
The Supreme Court on Monday struggled to consider how much power the Environmental Protection Agency can exercise to limit greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants, one of the most important cases of a term already loaded with blockbuster issues. After two hours of oral argument, it was not clear...
Four people were killed Monday evening when a father fatally shot three of his children and one other person at a church in Sacramento, California, local officials said. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, died by suicide after shooting the four others, officials said. The shooting occurred at approximately...
As more students began returning for in-person learning, schools became battlegrounds over mask mandates. But as COVID-19 cases decline, state and local authorities across the U.S. have started to roll back mask policies. Schoolchildren in California, Oregon and Washington will no longer be required to wear masks under new policies...
Nowhere near enough money is being spent to help countries, cities and corporations adapt to climate change — even as record amounts are pledged for reducing emissions, according to a landmark U.N. report released on Monday. “We found that more than 90 percent of climate finance is currently going...
The Justice Department launched one of the largest and most complex criminal investigations in its history after a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol over a year ago. Now it's time for a jury to hear some of the government's evidence about the unparalleled attack on American democracy.
A 40-mile long Russian military convoy moved toward Kyiv Tuesday, threatening Ukraine's capital as increasingly heavy shelling hit major cities across the country. U.S. officials said they feared Russian President Vladimir Putin, frustrated by his military's struggles in Ukraine, may see an escalation of violence as his only option. Facing...
