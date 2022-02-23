ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARKK ETF: Performance So Bad, It Starts Looking Bullish

By BOOX Research
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARKK is down by 60% from its 2021 high amid the extreme volatility in high-growth tech names. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) has come to exemplify the current market environment of extreme volatility, particularly among high-growth and unprofitable tech stocks that make up the fund's investing theme of "disruptive innovation". Indeed,...

seekingalpha.com

Seekingalpha.com

Iron Mountain stock rises as Stifel upgrades to buy on potential dividend hike

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) shares on Friday are climbing over 4% as Stifel analyst Shlomo Rosenbaum upgraded the stock on the basis of a potential dividend hike next year. "It appears investors are missing this key inflection point given the stock still screens very cheap and IRM shares remain a value play in the context of the Self Storage and Data Center REITS despite company fundamentals continuing to improve," Rosenbaum wrote in a note to clients.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or foregone conclusion?

With growing market volatility, rising inflation concerns, rate hikes on the horizon, and geopolitical tensions reaching new highs as Russia invaded Ukraine, the question becomes is a sub 4,000 S&P 500 a possibility or a foregone conclusion. Investors with a negative viewpoint on the marketplace may choose to look at...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin mining ETF sees strong start

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF is seeing strong interest in its first week of trading. WGMI VALKYRIE BITCOIN MINERS ETF 28.12 +1.94 +7.39%. Valkyrie Funds, an investment manager focused on the digital asset space, officially launched the ETF last week under the ticker WGMI. Valkyrie says the goal is to...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

5 Top-Performing Semiconductor ETFs

See our list of top Semiconductor ETFs, as measured by the best 1-year returns through January 31, 2022. Learn more about these ETFs' returns, expenses, holdings, and quant ratings. Semiconductor ETF: What Are They and How Do They Work?. A semiconductor ETF is an exchange-traded fund that invests in a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

3 Top-Performing Oil ETFs

Oil ETFs provide investors with exposure to the price of oil without taking direct possession of the asset. See the top-performing oil ETFs, as of January 31, 2022. Crude Oil ETFs are exchange-traded funds that seek to track the price of crude oil, less expenses. Oil ETFs provide indirect exposure to the price movements of WTI or Brent crude oil without having to physically hold the underlying asset. To achieve this objective, oil ETFs may purchase crude oil futures contracts.
TRAFFIC
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Devon Energy: The New Kid On The Block With A Potential 9%+ Yield

After years of only providing relatively low dividends, Devon Energy now sees itself as the new kid on the block in the world of income investing. The severe downturn of 2020 seems to have only strengthened the resolve of the oil and gas industry to focus upon shareholder returns instead of production growth. Whilst Devon Energy (DVN) has long provided dividends, until recently they were always relatively low and essentially an afterthought but not now with their new shareholder returns policy and accompanying capital allocation strategy seeing them as the new kid on the block with a potential high 9%+ yield as we head into 2022.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

TJX raises dividend by 14% to $0.295, announces buyback

The Company plans to repurchase approximately $2.25 to $2.50 billion during the fiscal year ending January 28, 2023. With $0.8 billion remaining at Fiscal 2022 year end under the existing stock repurchase programs, the Company approved a new stock repurchase program that authorizes the repurchase of up to an additional $3.0 billion.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
NewsBreak
Tesla
TheStreet

Cathie Wood's ARKK Fund Looks for a Bottom. Here's How to Trade It.

In the battleground for growth stocks, the bulls lately haven't put up much of a fight. High-growth stocks have been getting crushed. A typical drawdown in quality names has been 40% to 50% over the past decade or so. Sometimes more and sometimes less, but that's not really the point. The current correction has been a different animal.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

5 Top Clean Energy ETFs By Market Performance

We highlight the 5 best clean energy ETFs, as measured by 1-year performance, through January 31, 2022. Learn more about the ETFs' short- and long-term performance, expenses, and holdings. What Are Clean Energy ETFs?. Clean energy ETFs are exchange-traded funds that provide investors with exposure to companies that produce energy...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Cathie Wood’s ARKK a bubble? Let’s look at history

Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) marked the one-year anniversary of its record trading high, with the disruptor-focused investor vehicle now off 53.9% from the $159.70 a share it reached, falling to the present-day share price of $74.21. With its substantial decline from that peak, many have suggested that ARKK...
STOCKS
CNBC

The chip shortage is so bad GM dropped heated seats in winter

General Motors had to temporarily drop heated seats as an option on vehicles in response to the chip shortage. But the largest U.S. automaker is not alone. The move is another sign of how automakers are having to respond to a crisis that has been cratering dealer inventory, spiking prices and delaying orders.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Coinbase stock whipsaws lower after poor Q1 guidance amid crypto slump

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) shares nosedived 6% during afterhours trading Thursday following disappointing guidance for retail user growth and trading volume. The stock initially spiked ~13% within minutes of the earnings release following better-than-expected Q4 results. It expects subscription and services revenue to decrease in Q1 due to recent crypto asset...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Better Buy: Blackstone Vs. Brookfield Asset Management

BAM and BX are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)(BAMR) and Blackstone (BX) are two leading global alternative asset managers with outstanding track records. Both boast credit ratings of A- or higher with vast global reach and massive scale. They compete for funds from the biggest clients and also bid against each other for some of the world's largest, most important, and best infrastructure and real estate assets. Best of all, both have been steered by excellent management, leading to outstanding long-term track records, wherein both companies have crushed the broader market indexes.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Coverage Will Make You Rich

Never buy a stock for its yield until you analyze its overall merit and its dividend’s safety and growth capabilities. I know I’ve said it before, but I really do appreciate your comments. For the record, it takes time to do so. A lot of time. I’ll start...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Cryptocurrency And Investor Portfolios: Is An Allocation Warranted?

It was only a matter of time. With the two leading cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD)) posting annualized returns exceeding 90%1, investors have taken notice. Today feels like the late 1990s, when investors could get early exposure to the internet. Of course, experienced investors (especially those who lived through the bursting of the technology bubble in the early 2000s) realize such opportunities also come with significant risks. The first month of 2022 demonstrates just how quickly investor sentiment can change, with major cryptocurrencies falling more than 30%. Balancing these concerns, with perhaps a little FOMO (fear of missing out), investors are trying to figure out how to fit cryptocurrencies within a broader portfolio. In this article, we discuss the case for cryptocurrency and examine how one might position cryptocurrency within a total portfolio.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

6 Top-Performing ESG ETFs With High MSCI Ratings

Invest in highly rated ESG funds without sacrificing gains. Clean up your portfolio and rest easy. Environmental, social and governance, or ESG, investing is having a moment. Sustainable mutual and exchange-traded funds, which screen for ESG metrics, brought in $69.2 billion in net inflows in 2021, a 35% increase over 2020's record-setting year, according to Morningstar. The number of funds also rose to 534, a 36% increase. With this explosion in ESG investing – and more on its way – organizations and governments have taken steps to provide more transparency for investors to separate the wheat from the chaff. It's important to understand what ESG is and what it's not. ESG is a measurement of a company or fund's exposure to these three risk metrics: Environmental, the "E" in ESG, can be measured by carbon intensity. Social can be measured by customer relationships or controversies. Governance often measures board leadership, diversity and internal controls. This is different from impact investing, which is a strategy to proactively tackle prevailing problems of the day. ESG ratings can help your portfolio divest from controversial companies or harmful practices while maintaining a solid return. More and more ratings agencies are improving their analyses on ESG metrics, and one of the most mentioned is MSCI Inc. (ticker: MSCI). An MSCI rating ranges from CCC, which is a laggard in addressing these risks, to AAA, which would be a leader. Here are six ESG exchange-traded funds with ratings of AA or better and a trailing-12-month return of more than 8%.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

What Will Apple Stock Be Worth In 2025? What Investors Should Consider

I expect Apple to witness accelerating revenue growth and higher gross margins in 2025. I rate Apple Inc. (AAPL) as a Hold. In my earlier November 12, 2021 article, I touched on AAPL's "decision to prioritize iPhone 13 production to meet demand" as reported in the media. This article focuses on Apple's outlook and expected valuations in 2025.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Yandex's 54% slide leads Russia-facing communications stocks lower

Russia-facing communications stocks are lower today amid a broad equities decline in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) - Russia's tech-giant search engine provider and aspiring ride-share power - has crashed a full 54.4% in Nasdaq trading, and is marking its worst week on record as it had already been declining amid sanctions on Russia linked to the military buildup.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

