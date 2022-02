CLEVELAND, Ohio - While Thursday night and early Friday could be messy, the rest of the weekend is looking better. The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures to continue to fall throughout the day Thursday with rain transitioning to freezing rain and then to snow. Much of Northeast Ohio could see 1-3 inches of snow by Friday morning. Some areas could see more like 4-6 inches depending on how bands set up with a greater chance for more snow the farther north one travels. Winds on Friday should calm a bit to around 10 mph and highs will top out in the mid 20s. Light snow could still fall in the morning, dropping an inch or less in most areas, although the extreme Northeast corner of the state could see another inch or two.

