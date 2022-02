Da Brat and her longtime love, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, announced that they are “extending their family” on Monday (Jan. 31). The doting pair took to Instagram with their pregnancy news in a joint post where Brat wrapped her arms around her fiancée making a heart with her hands. The 47-year-old rapper officially came out and confirmed her relationship with Judy on March 25, 2020 when her lady surprised her with a Bentley truck as an early birthday gift. Judy wrote, “…I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been...

CELEBRITIES ・ 26 DAYS AGO