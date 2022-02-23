ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan’s Entertainment Update: Wednesday, February 23rd

By Ryan Kelly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Rodgers gushes over Shailene Woodley – and has us wondering about their relationship status....

Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Details Of Bob Saget’s Death Release, A Hotel Employee Recalls How He Really Made Time For The Full House Fans

The death of comedy legend Bob Saget is an event that’s still sending shockwaves through the friends, family, and fans that all felt a connection to the comedian. In recent weeks, more details about his tragic passing have been revealed, with the official cause ruled to be head trauma. It’s been a bittersweet time, as mixed in with the details of the Full House star’s last days are stories of the man’s generosity. As further details of Saget’s death are breaking, a hotel employee from his last stay has also revealed a story about the comedian's kindness to his fans.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU couple finally make it official in latest episode

Law and Order: SVU spoilers follow. It's official: Law & Order: SVU's Rollins and Carisi are dating. For nearly eight years, fans have been teased the prospect of Det. Amanda Rollins and Assistant District Attorney Dominick 'Sonny' Carisi becoming a couple. Finally, the NBC drama series aired scenes viewers have...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Pete Davidson quits Instagram after ‘shading’ Kanye West: ‘Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime’

Just a week after he rejoined Instagram, Pete Davidson has once again quit the app after appearing to “shade” Kanye West.The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian, who is dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, rejoined Instagram last week, his first time on the app since May 2020.On Wednesday morning, Davidson shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film, The King of Comedy where Robert De Niro says: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”Fans thought this clip was a reference to West as the pair continue their ongoing public feud.Later that afternoon, Davidson appeared to have...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
ETOnline.com

Amanda Kloots Tests Positive for COVID-19 Two Years After Late Husband Nick Cordero's Battle

Amanda Kloots will not be on The Talk this week. On Thursday, the 39-year-old TV personality shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her co-hosts of The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

‘The View’ Audiences Infuriated by the Return of Guest Host Michele Tafoya: “Stop Doing This”

The View audiences were enraged over one major announcement today, and it wasn’t even made by the panel! That’s because the beloved talk show plans to re-introduce a guest nobody asked to see more of: Michele Tafoya. Last October, the NFL sportscaster visited the panel as one of the many conservative hosts set to replace Meghan McCain, and it was a real doozy. Now, after Tafoya’s big exit from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, could she be making a big push to be added to the panel permanently? The View fans sure hope not.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES

