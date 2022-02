Brian Piccolo was born in Pittsfield in 1943. The heartwarming and heartbreaking story of this Berkshire native was immortalized in the 1971 movie “Brian’s Song.” The movie chronicles Piccolo's close friendship with the Bears’ standout starting running back Gale Sayers. The movie highlights the friendship between two players in competition for the same position. The story breaks down racial barriers between white and black and how true bonds and acts of courage develop during the most difficult and tragic times. According to Wikipedia, the movie is based on Gale Sayers’ autobiography. In the movie, Piccolo was played by actor James Cann and Gayle Sayers was played by actor Billy Dee Williams. The movie is available through Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 15 DAYS AGO