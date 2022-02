Analysts at Standard Chartered have outlined two oil price extremes in a new report sent to Rigzone – $80-and-below and $110 per barrel. “At one extreme, we think an early strategic stock release combined with a clear statement that short-term energy flows [from Russia into Europe] will not be sanctioned and a deal over the next couple of weeks in the Vienna Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) talks could bring Brent prices significantly lower,” the analysts said in the report, which was sent to Rigzone prior to Russia’s latest escalation in a conflict with Ukraine.

