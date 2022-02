Just a comment about going all in...this isn't Madden where the right stats mean success. Chemistry and trust go further when it comes to getting hot at the right time than signing a big name. Back when the Romans ruled Europe, many countries tried to copy their legions. But without growing up a Roman, they never had the same success. The same goes with the Patriots' system or the Rams'. The Packers need to continue with their own players and their own culture to be successful.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO