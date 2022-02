There is widespread consensus that the future, at least when it comes to what we drive, is electric. Carmakers have been falling all over each other with promised dates by which some or all of their offerings will be electric, or at least electrified in some way. But when is that future for you? Should you buy an electric now? A number of vehicles either for sale or coming to market in 2022 promise to shake things up. They’re neither tiny nor dizzyingly expensive, and they might tip the scales for some to try electric.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO