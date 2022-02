The guitar pick is an oft-overlooked component of a guitarist's rig. But choosing the right plectrum is essential in achieving the ideal tone. And for guitarists playing in a band or composing music with lots of instruments, selecting the right pick is all the more crucial, as without the right level of attack a guitar risks losing clarity in a mix. Dunlop tailors its latest design – the Rock III Custom Nylon Jazz III Pick – precisely to these kinds of players.

