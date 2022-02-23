ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Running Back Noah Cain Will be Key Piece to LSU Football Offense

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

Brian Kelly and the Tigers made a splash in the transfer portal during his first offseason in Baton Rouge, but one player sticks out from the rest.

Former Penn State running back, Noah Cain, looks to make an immediate impact for LSU this fall and add to the dynamic offense the Tigers plan to have in the 2022-23 season.

Cain is an explosive, powerful back who was an underrated transfer portal prospect due to injuries at Penn State last season, but make no mistake, his value to the Tigers next season will be immense.

Throughout his short stint in Happy Valley, Cain accumulated 806 rushing yards for 12 touchdowns along with 26 catches and 166 receiving yards in 24 games with the Nittany Lions.

Coming into a running back room with significant depth, Cain has his work cut out for him this offseason. With Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin, Tre Bradford, John Emery and Josh Williams all returning, the Tigers could have one of the deepest running back pools in the SEC, but Cain’s versatility has the chance to separate himself from his peers.

The former Nittany Lion has the experience and volume to make a push as the Tigers starter this season with lack of volume from the returning Tigers. Between freshmen Kiner and Goodwin, along with Emery’s status up in the air, makes this LSU running back competition a fair fight this spring.

Mixing Cain’s power back ability going downfield with his finesse moves to shake defenders at the line of scrimmage makes him the most complete running back for the Tigers. Each back for LSU brings their own different skillsets, but none as prepared for day one like Cain.

Kiner showed flashes of his potential during his freshman campaign, looking like a similar version of Clyde Edwards-Helaire at times, but expected inconsistency as a freshman faulted him at times. Along with Cain, Kiner certainly has the chance to compete for RB1 duties.

Another piece to this running back room is the status of Emery. After being sidelined due to academics, it ruined his chances of having a breakout year for the Tigers in 2021. Emery just hasn’t quite reached the lofty expectations weighing on him once he arrived in Baton Rouge, but a productive offseason could have him battle against Cain for starting snaps.

The Penn State transfer has the chance to take significant snaps in a backfield with so much depth. Splitting reps or not, the addition of Cain is set to give this offense the versatility they need after so many struggles in 2021.

The Tigers return numerous skill position players that Cain complements well alongside of. With so many electric wide receivers and a talented quarterback pool, it’s sure to open up the run game for this offense. Not to mention the ability of Cain to catch the ball in the open field and turn nothing into something.

Whether it’s Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers or Brian Thomas Jr. having a big day for the Tigers through the air, this offense has no chance of slowing down. The diversity of talent in the locker room will put this group in position to have one of the most dynamic offenses in the entire SEC.

As Cain gets his legs underneath him throughout spring camp, look for the former Penn State standout to separate himself from the pack and establish himself as one of the most talented skill players on this Tigers squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Grambling State athletic director explains decision to hire Art Briles

Former Baylor Bears coach Art Briles was suddenly thrusted into the spotlight on Thursday when Grambling State announced the football program was hiring the former head coach its next offensive coordinator. The move has already created a controversy considering Briles’ involvement with a national sexual assault scandal from his tenure...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Key Piece#Tigers#Penn State#Lsu#The Nittany Lions#Sec#Nittany Lion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WKRG News 5

Vigor football coach on administrative leave

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Vigor High School head football coach John McKenzie has been placed on administrative leave, the Mobile County Public School System confirmed Thursday. This comes after Vigor won the 4A State Championship in December over Oneonta High School, 52 to 14. Mobile County Public School have not yet said why McKenzie was […]
PRICHARD, AL
247Sports

Daquayvious Sorey de-commits from the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is now at seven commitments after parting ways with four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. The wideout, who left Graceville (Fla.) for Shipley (Fla.) this offseason, announced on Friday that his recruitment would now be open to other programs. "To the Georgia coaching staff, I have nothing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
FanSided

Auburn football should pursue this newly de-committed 4-star WR

While Auburn football’s staff has been zeroing in on offensive lineman to add to the recruiting class of 2023, another position group in desperate need of new talent is the wide receivers room. Head coach Bryan Harsin announced this week that former Steelers WR coach Ike Hilliard would be stepping in on the Plains, and the allure of his NFL experience could heighten the interest of many talented prospects.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Report: Former SEC defensive coordinator considering move to Alabama

Todd Grantham, a coach that has been a defensive coordinator at several Power 5 programs such as Georgia, Louisville, Mississippi State and Florida, could be joining Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama, according to FootballScoop.com. The report also noted that Grantham most likely wouldn’t take over as DC, but would work closely with the front seven. He has extensive experience coaching defensive linemen and linebackers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Ex-Gators DC Todd Grantham considering offer to join SEC staff

Former Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham could be staying in the SEC. Grantham has engaged in discussions to join Nick Saban’s Alabama staff, according to a report from FootballScoop’s John Brice. Grantham and Saban have history together. After spending six years as an assistant at his alma mater,...
NFL
The Spun

Big Ten 4-Star Quarterback Enters NCAA’s Transfer Portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Alaimo joined the Boilermakers’ program as a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. For the first two seasons of his collegiate career, Alaimo worked as a reserve quarterback option behind Jack Plummer and Aidan...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

NFL Writer Believes Bucs Should Replace Tom Brady With This Veteran QB

A little over a year after winning a Super Bowl, the Buccaneers suddenly have to figure out what they want to do with the most important position in all of sports. Tom Brady might not be done with the NFL for good, but it feels safe to say the legendary quarterback won’t play another down for Tampa Bay. One has to imagine Jason Licht and company will look outside of the organization for Brady’s replacement, as no one on the Bucs’ current QB depth chart inspires much optimism.
NFL
LSUCountry

LSU Offense Comes Alive in Back Half of 9-2 Win Over Southern

It took a bit of time but LSU's bats woke up and delivered another high hitting performance en route to a 9-2 win over Southern. The Tigers (5-1) entered 54-3 all time against the Jaguars, with the last loss coming in 2019. While Southern would put a good scare in the purple and gold early the LSU offense didn't stay down for long, putting together a strong second half to pull out the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUCountry

LSU Defensive Line Coach Jamar Cain Has Unique Ties to Joe Burrow

Jamar Cain has been close to the Burrow family since Joe, or "Joe Joe" as Cain fondly used to call the Heisman trophy winning quarterback, was seven years old. A former graduate assistant at Ohio University where Jimmy Burrow was the defensive coordinator, as Cain went through the coaching ranks, Jimmy was always a mentor for him. As a young coach trying to make life a little easier on Jimmy, who was always preparing a game plan for Ohio, Cain was tasked with going to Joe's Pop Warner games and film them for a much busier Jimmy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Isaiah Spiller, Breece Hall tabbed as top NFL Draft options at running back

In the last three NFL drafts, only four running backs were drafted in the first round. Although the position isn’t picked as highly in years past, there are still plenty of quality running backs selected in the later rounds every year. During a recent press conference, NFL Network draft...
NFL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
439
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy