ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pair of former Georgia players picked in inaugural USFL Draft

By Palmer Thombs about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3APq3H_0eMkhyuK00
Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While most of the attention amongst Georgia fans when it comes to drafts is likely looking towards the NFL, the USFL hosted its inaugural draft on Tuesday night with a pair of former UGA stars coming off the board.

Davin Bellamy, who played linebacker for the Bulldogs from 2013 through 2017, was selected with the first pick of the second round to the New Orleans Breakers. Given that the first round was limited to just quarterbacks, Bellamy was the first defensive player off the board.

Bellamy played in 48 career games for the Bulldogs, starting 27 with 25 of those coming in his final two seasons. He led the team in quarterback hurries (17) during the 2016 season, the first with Kirby Smart at the helm, while tying for the team-high in sacks with 5.0. Then, as a senior, Bellamy totaled 34 stops including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks with the third-most quarterback pressures on the team (14) for the SEC Championship winning Bulldogs. His lone tackle in that conference championship game was a big one, resulting in a quarterback sack and a fumble from Jarrett Stidham that was recovered by the Dawgs. That kept Auburn from going up by two scores, leading 7-0 in the second quarter at the time. Meanwhile, he also had highlights in the win at Notre Dame with six tackles including 1.5 for loss, a sack, three quarterback hurries and a forced fumble on the final possession of the game as well as 1.5 sacks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Alabama.

Since his college days came to a close, Bellamy has bounced around offseason rosters and practice squads in the NFL. He went undrafted and was signed by the Houston Texans, where he was to start his career in 2018 and 2019. A brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals occurred later in the 2019 season before ending back up with the Texans for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020. In 2021, Bellamy found himself on practice squads for the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Bellamy wasn’t the only Bulldog selected on Day 1 of the eight-team USFL Draft. The Tampa Bay Bandits selected offensive lineman Tyler Catalina with the 42nd overall pick, the eighth in the fifth round. Catalina played just one season at Georgia in 2016. He started 12 games for the Bulldogs at left tackle during Smart’s first season after transferring from Rhode Island, where he played 2013 to 2015. Catalina signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in 2017 and made his NFL debut during Week 8 as a starter at right guard. He was waived ahead of the 2019 season before being picked up by the Minnesota Vikings. Catalina spent time with both the Vikings and the Carolina Panthers in 2019 before signing with the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadien Football League in 2020.

The USFL is a football league currently set to begin on April 16 and run through July 3. Game will be broadcast on Fox, NBC and USA. Day two of the 35-round inaugural draft takes place today (Wednesday) beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. The draft isn’t broadcast on television, instead the teams announce their own picks via social media. Each round has a designated position assigned to it with a total of 280 players being selected over the course of 35 rounds.

Are you subscribed?

Ready to get all your latest Georgia athletics news in one place? Become a member of DawgsHQ today. With your DawgsHQ membership, you’ll not only have access to the goings on in Athens, but you’ll be able to peruse other fan sites within the On3 network to hear just how rivals are feeling about the Dawgs, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter (@DawgsHQ), on Facebook and on YouTube for all the Dawg news you need now!And listen to the DawgsHQ crew on our podcast Dawg Walk Talk on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Georgia linebacker signee suffers multiple gunshot wounds

Georgia signee and three-star prospect EJ Lightsey has suffered multiple gunshot wound Monday night, per a report. He is in stable condition. The shooting took place in Fitzgerald, Georgia, Lightsey’s hometown. The future Georgia linebacker has been transported to a local hospital for treatment on “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”
FITZGERALD, GA
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
On3.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star joining Indianapolis Colts coaching staff

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Mike Mitchell is joining the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff, according to reports that surfaced on Thursday night. Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com reports that Mitchell will be the assistant defensive backs coach on Frank Reich’s staff with the Colts. Mitchell ended his career with the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Albany Herald

Dougherty County grad, former Auburn, NFL RB Lionel James dies at 59

Former Dougherty star Lionel James, a 5-foot-6 running back nicknamed “Little Train” who starred for Auburn in the early 1980s and set NFL records, has passed away after a lengthy illness Friday. He was 59. “Lionel James defined Auburn football for a generation,” said former Auburn sports information...
NFL
247Sports

Daquayvious Sorey de-commits from the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's 2023 recruiting class is now at seven commitments after parting ways with four-star wide receiver Daquayvious Sorey. The wideout, who left Graceville (Fla.) for Shipley (Fla.) this offseason, announced on Friday that his recruitment would now be open to other programs. "To the Georgia coaching staff, I have nothing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drafts#Usfl#Texans#American Football#Usfl Draft#Uga
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
On3.com

John Calipari calls out officiating prior to matchup vs Jaylin Williams

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for another huge match up on the hardwood. Their next opponent is the No. 18 ranked team in the country, the Arkansas Razorbacks. And at the Wildcats pregame press conference on Friday, Wildcats heac coach John Calipari talked about what his star forward, Oscar Tshiebwe, must do to stay out of foul trouble against the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
College Football
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
On3.com

Coveted juco WR Malik Benson adds 3 major offers

To say Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College receiver Malik Benson’s recruiting stock is red-hot would be an understatement. First, on the football field, Malik Benson shattered records for Hutch C.C. — one of the top junior college programs in the country — as a freshman. Benson became the school’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with more than 1,2200 yards.
NFL
On3.com

Deion Sanders reveals how he was given the nickname 'Primetime'

Deion Sanders recently joined the Jimmy Fallon show and explained how the legendary nickname of “Primetime” all began. Fallon jokingly asked Sanders about a previous nickname. “You don’t like Neon Deon?” Fallon asked with a grin. The former NFL star cornerback and current head coach of...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy