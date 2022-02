Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issues are keeping many players from trying out the new content and Activision is investigating the issue. According to user reports recently posted online - as well as the experiences of our own GR staff trying to get some Call of Duty Warzone matches in - the crash seems to be occurring mostly on Xbox consoles, and it tends to drop you right back to the Xbox home screen as matchmaking finishes and you're set to load into the game. The crash doesn't seem to occur when loading into a match on Rebirth Island, just on the newer Caldera map.

