I'll be the first to say that comedy clubs are a risky business, but with the right business model, it could work. Let's Start With The Evidence Of Why This Would Work. I lost count sometime after we did our 25th standing room only Lubbock Laugh Off at World Of Beer. We had to physically turn people away when we did the Lubbock Laugh Off at The Freaky Tiki. Right now, Two Doc Brewery is having amazing turnouts for comedy. The open mics wax and wane, but are usually packed out. Major comedians have shown that they will visit Lubbock, and the regionals need places to play as well.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO