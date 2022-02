A huge “eruption” has been spotted coming out of the Sun.Such violent eruptions are often associated with coronal mass ejections, a cause of dramatic solar weather that can “wreak havoc with technology and our everyday lives”, according to the European Space Agency.The “solar prominence eruption” is the biggest of its kind ever seen in one image, according to Esa and Nasa, which together operate the Solar Orbiter that took the picture.The eruptions are made up of huge structures of entangled magnetic fields, which pack together solar plasma above the surface of the Sun. They sometimes take the form of vast...

