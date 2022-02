CHICAGO (CBS) — State Farm is facing a new lawsuit from a former employee who says she was harassed and retaliated against because of her race. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is one of the lawyers for the case. He represents more than 150 current and former State Farm employees in racial discrimination cases against the insurance company. On Wednesday, he filed a new lawsuit on behalf of Shashi Mandhyan, and said an investigation by the Illinois Department of Human Rights found a pattern of discrimination at State Farm. “I had been subject to reprehensible behaviors condoned and supported by State Farm leadership...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO