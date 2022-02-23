ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe: Electric Truck Market Almost Tripled In 2021

By Mark Kane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe battery-electric truck market is in an early stage of development, but we can already see clear signs of fast growth. According to IHS Markit data, quoted by Volvo Trucks, a total of 346 new electric trucks (≥16 tonnes) were registered in 2021 in Europe (excluding the UK, for which data...

Norwegian Postal Service Switches To Electric Trucks

The postal companies all around the world are already familiar with electric vans and, in many cases, well advanced in fleet electrification. In some countries, there are hundreds or even thousands of electric vans. The next step is the electrification of larger vehicles. The Norwegian Postal Service has recently placed...
BYD Yuan Plus Has Arrived And Has Global Ambitions

BYD has officially launched in China the BYD Yuan Plus, an all-electric small crossover/SUV for five, which was shown first in August 2021. It's the second model after the BYD Dolphin based on BYD's all-new e-platform 3.0. We guess that it will replace the previous generation BYD Yuan. It's powered...
China: Used Tesla Model Y Costs More Than New: Why?

The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y has achieved big success in China and it's in high demand, far exceeding the manufacturing capacity, which also has to be balanced with exports. As we know, the prolonged delay of the Tesla Giga Berlin plant launch requires the export of thousands of cars...
#Europe#Volvo Trucks#Electric Truck#Vehicles#Ihs Markit#Fh#Fmx#Volvo Vnr Electric#Bev
Fiat Wants To Only Sell Electric Cars In Europe After 2027

Fiat is the latest automaker to announce that it wants to rid its range of fuel burning vehicles in Europe and it has set itself a very ambitious target for when it wants to achieve that - just five years from now, in 2027. The news came during parent company Stellantis’ 2021 financial report, which also outlined electrification plans for the group’s 15 brands.
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Auto Lane Change Could Make Tesla Autopilot Illegal In Europe

Germany’s Federal Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, or KBA for short) is reportedly putting Tesla under investigation for its Autopilot semi-autonomous driving system, specifically for the automatic lane change function. The institution is now considering whether or not Autopilot will be legal for use on Europe’s roads. The source article...
Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
Volta Trucks raises $260 million to fund electric vehicle launch

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Volta Trucks said on Friday that it had raised 230 million euros ($260 million) in Series C funding round, which will finance it through the launch of series production of its Volta Zero electric truck in late 2022. Stockholm-based Volta Trucks, which also operates in...
Demand For EVs In Japan Is Rising, JDM OEMs Aren’t Providing

Japanese car buyers will nine out of ten times prefer buying domestic in order to support their local brands, which do usually offer the vehicles best suited to local preferences. However, as Japanese domestic market (JDM) manufacturers have fallen behind when it comes to EVs, non-JDM automakers are stepping in to meet the demand.
Almost Half Of UK Drivers Would Sign Up For Electric Car Lessons

Almost half of motorists in the UK would take an electric car lesson if such things were offered by driving schools, according to new research. A study by the AA found 44 percent of qualified UK drivers would like the chance of an electric vehicle (EV) lesson to boost their knowledge of the new tech.
LIVE MARKETS War in Europe

WAR IN EUROPE (0804 GMT) Markets are displaying all the predictable reactions, selling stocks and buying safe-havens. Treasury yields are down 10 basis points, while the Swiss franc and Japanese yen are up as is the dollar index. Gold has surged 2% and oil has jumped over $100 a barrel read more .
We’re in another lumber bubble

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the lumber bubble burst in the spring of 2021, it was expected to be the end of the mania. But here we go again: As of Friday, the cash market price of framing lumber hit an eight-month high of $1,271 per thousand board feet. That marks a 227% uptick since August, when it cost $389 per thousand board feet, and it isn’t too far off from the all-time high of $1,515 per thousand board feet set in May 2021.
