JACKSON • The Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday voted to place around $300 million in excess revenues into the state’s emergency road and bridge repair program. “Our cities, counties and constituents have asked us to dedicate our resources to better maintaining our infrastructure,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “We are listening and hope to send this legislation to the governor posthaste.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO