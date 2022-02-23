ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man City in Ongoing Negotiations Over New Contract for Forward - Risk of Losing Player for Free Imminent

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEOHS_0eMkW5Cj00

There has remained a sense of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, with less than 18 months left on the winger's existing contract at Manchester City.

Sterling, who was reportedly open to leaving the Sky Blues at the start of the campaign, has been in sensational form since his return to the starting XI and currently stands third in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 10 goals to his name this season.

The England international has expressed his desire to play abroad at some point in his career on a number of occasions in recent campaigns, which has been stated as Manchester City's 'biggest worry' in approaching contract renewal talks with the 27-year-old forward.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on Rio Ferdinand's channel Vibe with FIVE on YouTube, Manchester City are expected to make a decision on Sterling's future by the end of the campaign to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing when his contract expires in 2023.

It has been revealed that negotiations over a renewed deal are ongoing between the club and Sterling's representatives, and though the former Liverpool man was tempted by a potential switch to Barcelona last year, the situation has completely changed for the London-born winger at Manchester City since.

Fabrizio Romano reported recently that Pep Guardiola has given the 'green light' for Manchester City to extend Sterling's contract past 2023, though the club remain open to sanctioning a sale for the Englishman should an offer arrive for a sum upwards of £50 million.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman’s England revolution begins to take shape ahead of home Euros

As far as ideal preparations for a home European Championships go, lifting an international trophy was a good way to start. England’s participation in the Arnold Clark Cup was always going to be judged by performances rather than results but in the end manager Sarina Wiegman was able to deliver both. The Lionesses were crowned overall winners of the inaugural competition, sealed by a 3-1 victory over Germany at Molineux. The purpose of the Arnold Clark Cup was to offer England some much-needed matches against top-ranked opposition and the fixtures against Germany, Spain and Canada delivered the tests they had...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Raheem Sterling
LFCTransferRoom

'He Is The Real Deal' - Owen Hargreaves Urges Clubs To Snap Up £90million Player, Liverpool In Pole Position For Signing

Owen Hargreaves has urged the Premier League's top clubs to sign a midfield player he described as the 'real deal'. The former England international was speaking on BT Sport (via HITC) after the completion of the UEFA Europa League knockout play-off matches when he claimed clubs should have an 18-year-old midfielder on their radars.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Manchester City#England#Uk#Xi#Italian#Sterling#Englishman
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Everton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, as the defending champions lost 3-2 courtesy of a Harry Kane stoppage-time winner. With only 13 Premier League games to play, Manchester City find themselves at the top of the table, but with Liverpool breathing down their necks. Jurgen Klopp’s men have managed to find themselves just three points off the league leaders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rangnick on top four, a big March and Hodgson

Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before his Manchester United side host Watford on Saturday. Saturday's match is "very important" in United's aim for a top-four finish and his side "have to keep momentum", starting with a win over the Hornets tomorrow. March sees United face Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool...
UEFA
BBC

Chelsea v Liverpool

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino will miss Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley with a groin injury as the Reds look for a first domestic cup in a decade. Diogo Jota is a doubt with ankle ligament damage. Chelsea's only definite injury absentee is left-back Ben Chilwell. Boss Thomas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy