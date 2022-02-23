Man City in Ongoing Negotiations Over New Contract for Forward - Risk of Losing Player for Free Imminent

There has remained a sense of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium past 2023, with less than 18 months left on the winger's existing contract at Manchester City.

Sterling, who was reportedly open to leaving the Sky Blues at the start of the campaign, has been in sensational form since his return to the starting XI and currently stands third in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 10 goals to his name this season.

The England international has expressed his desire to play abroad at some point in his career on a number of occasions in recent campaigns, which has been stated as Manchester City's 'biggest worry' in approaching contract renewal talks with the 27-year-old forward.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking on Rio Ferdinand's channel Vibe with FIVE on YouTube, Manchester City are expected to make a decision on Sterling's future by the end of the campaign to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing when his contract expires in 2023.

It has been revealed that negotiations over a renewed deal are ongoing between the club and Sterling's representatives, and though the former Liverpool man was tempted by a potential switch to Barcelona last year, the situation has completely changed for the London-born winger at Manchester City since.

Fabrizio Romano reported recently that Pep Guardiola has given the 'green light' for Manchester City to extend Sterling's contract past 2023, though the club remain open to sanctioning a sale for the Englishman should an offer arrive for a sum upwards of £50 million.

