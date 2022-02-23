Ascend Wellness, MedMen NY transaction sparks legal action

By Marketwatch

MARKET PULSE

A $73 million acquisition agreement between Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (AAWH) and MedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMNFF) has landed in court. Alleging that MedMen did not follow through on its agreement to sell its New York operations, Ascend Wellness filed a lawsuit in January. In its legal moves, MedMen initially alleged that Ascend Wellness used political pressure to force an approval of the deal by state regulators, but Ascend lawyer Mylan Denerstein said that assertion is being withdrawn. MedMen attorney Alex Spiro told the Associated Press the company plans to remove "very specific allegations that are the subject of the very carefully worded and very limited denials by Ascend and the governor's office." Shares of Ascend Wellness have fallen 33.7% so far in 2022 and MedMen shares are down 24.1% this year, compared to a drop of 12.7% in the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (msos)