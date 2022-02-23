ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Luna Foundation Guard Raises $1 Billion to Safeguard UST Dollar Peg

bitcoin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) has raised $1 billion in a private token sale to allow the group to safeguard the peg of UST, Terra’s flagship stablecoin, against market instabilities. While the token has an algorithmic method to maintain its dollar value, this decentralized reserve — which will be stored in...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ust#Peg#Nonprofit Organization#The Luna Foundation Guard#Terra#Btc#Vc#Terra Twitter#Defiance Capital#Gsr#Tribe Capital#Terraform Labs#Coingecko
dailyhodl.com

Traders Continue Holding Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) Amid Crypto Downturn: Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock

A top crypto analytics firm says that traders are continuing to hold Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) despite the crypto market’s recent price crash. According to a tweet from market intelligence firm IntoTheBlock, ADA investors haven’t been dissuaded despite the smart contract platform being down nearly 73% from its all-time high of $3.09, which it set in early September.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tech stock investors have had a rough three...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
World Bank
dailyhodl.com

Popular Crypto Trader Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Must Reach These Levels To Confirm Bullish Breakouts

Crypto analyst Justin Bennett is analyzing recent chart action for the top two crypto assets, naming the levels they must reach to confirm bullish breakouts. In the latest issue of his Cryptocademy newsletter, Bennett says that as long as Bitcoin (BTC) can hold the $40,000 support level, then reaching $50,000 is possible for the leading crypto.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett initiated a position in the Brazilian-Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) friendly bank Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) while dumping shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) and Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the previous quarter. What Happened: Berkshire said in a filing made with the U.S....
STOCKS
Washington Post

Coinbase Needs More Than a Bitcoin Giveaway

Coinbase Global Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong has been publicly basking in the positive response to the cryptocurrency-trading platform’s Super Bowl TV commercial. The ad offering new users $15 in free Bitcoin was a marketing bonanza. But while generating buzz is a good thing, getting attention for giving...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

FNZ valued at $20 billion in private equity raise

FNZ Group said it received $1.1 billion in equity funding from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and a separate sum from Motive Partners in a deal that values the wealth management platform at about $20 billion. CPP's infusion was part of $1.4 billion the company raised in total, which it disclosed Friday. Once part of Credit Suisse, FNZ launched in 2003 in New Zealand. Since then, the company has grown its assets under management more than seven times to more than $1.5 trillion from $212 billion in the past five years. CDPQ and Generation Investment Management acquired a majority stake in the company in 2018. Temasek invested in the company in 2021. Along with the private equity and pension plan shareholders, FNZ Group also has more than 800 employee-shareholders. Adrian Durham remains founder and group CEO of FNZ. Lazard & Co. Ltd. was exclusive financial adviser on the deal.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Will Interest Rates Rise on Your Bank Account?

With the Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates next month, are you expecting the interest rate on your checking and/or savings account to increase at your bank?. If so, you might want to rethink that. “Banks have little incentive to raise the interest they pay on deposits because they simply don’t need the money,” The Wall Street Journal states.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy