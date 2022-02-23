Recipe for Salmon and Shrimp Coconut Curry

The classic Greek dish of shrimp, tomatoes, and feta is particularly appealing, often made in a skillet with a tomato sauce. Instead of cooking everything on top of the stove, layer the main ingredients in a baking dish with cherry tomatoes in the bottom of the dish and squares of feta on top to protect the shrimp in a hot oven. You can buy fresh Florida shrimp in our markets but most of the other shrimp has been thawed for you. Buy uncooked frozen shrimp (peeled, with tail intacts, if possible) and thaw it yourself. A pound, which makes a single layer in a 12-inch baking dish, will serve four. First cover the bottom of the dish with cherry tomatoes in all colors and add a sprinkle of dried Greek oregano, which has more flavor than ordinary oregano. You can also add a pinch of crushed red pepper to this layer, if you like. Then arrange the shrimp in the dish, put feta on top, dot the cheese with a sliced jalapeno, and drizzle olive oil on the layers. As the shrimp bakes, the cheese will start to brown and the cherry tomatoes will bubble at the edges of the dish. If you have four individual 5-inch baking dishes, set them on a large rimmed baking sheet and divide this mixture among them to bake. When you serve the dish, the pink shrimp peek out from under the cheese and look beautiful.

