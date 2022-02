As a writer, it can get boring looking at the same font day in and day out. Whether that’s Times New Roman for essays, Bodoni for resumes, or Arial for whenever you’re too lazy to change your font at all, having only a handful of fonts to choose from can make writing a lifeless task. If you use Google Docs, you can access over 1,300 additional font families for free. These are not automatically installed, so here is how to add fonts to Google Docs.

