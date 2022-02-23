Russell Taub, GOP Candidate, Asked Russian Spies for Help in U.S. House Election
Russell Taub, a Republican candidate from Rhode Island, asked the GRU to help him unseat David Cicilline in 2016, according to an FEC...www.newsweek.com
MAGA stands for Make Authoritarians Great Again. The GQP doesn’t even try to hide their support for treason, Sedition and Fascism they say it loud and proud.
It’s disgraceful to see republicans root for a dictator, both foreign (putin) and domestic (trump). They want the USA to fail and the cheer it on while Putin cheers them for doing all the work.
60 years ago Russia vowed to destroy America. well here you go thank you trump and the American people. i wonder how much they are paying tucker to
