ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Russell Taub, GOP Candidate, Asked Russian Spies for Help in U.S. House Election

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russell Taub, a Republican candidate from Rhode Island, asked the GRU to help him unseat David Cicilline in 2016, according to an FEC...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 413

Disgustipated
3d ago

MAGA stands for Make Authoritarians Great Again. The GQP doesn’t even try to hide their support for treason, Sedition and Fascism they say it loud and proud.

Reply(35)
370
Trisha Yamada
3d ago

It’s disgraceful to see republicans root for a dictator, both foreign (putin) and domestic (trump). They want the USA to fail and the cheer it on while Putin cheers them for doing all the work.

Reply(25)
273
wayne stewart
3d ago

60 years ago Russia vowed to destroy America. well here you go thank you trump and the American people. i wonder how much they are paying tucker to

Reply(19)
174
Related
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley asks Biden's AG Garland to make sure Jake Sullivan, his wife and anyone in his office associated to Hillary's campaign is fully recused from the Durham probe in the wake of spying claims

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is asking Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that the wife of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan anyone who might be 'implicated' in John Durham's probe recuse themselves from the matter. The Missouri Republican pressed Garland in a letter Wednesday after Durham included new 'spying' charges...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
The Independent

Alleged member of neo-Nazi terror cell says he entered right-wing politics as a Donald Trump supporter

An alleged member of a neo-Nazi terror cell has told a court he first entered “right-wing politics” as a Donald Trump supporter.Samuel Whibley, 29, is charged with disseminating terrorist publications and encouraging terrorism using the encrypted Telegram messaging app.Sheffield Crown Court heard he set up a channel and linked chat where neo-Nazi propaganda and bomb manuals were shared.Prosecutors allege the groups were about “finding the ways and means to copy those responsible for the worst extreme right-wing atrocities”, and another of the members is accused of trying to make explosives and a 3D-printed gun.Giving evidence at the trial, Mr Whibley...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
UPI News

Sen. Ted Cruz says he'll remove hold on Biden's State Dept. nominees

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Wednesday that he would cease holding up President Joe Biden's State Department nominees. The announcement by Cruz followed indications by Biden that he would soon add U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company that was building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Germany. The pipeline would transport gas from Russia to Germany, which on Tuesday said it would not certify the project.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Election Law#Local Election#Election Fraud#Gop#Russian#Republican#Fec#Democratic#Gru
POLITICO

A Democrat challenging Lauren Boebert has put out one of the more, uhhh, eye-catching campaign ads in recent memory. Don't watch it if you're eating.

Alex Walker's spot sheds some light on how modern political ads often work. What happened: It's one of the more shocking political ads we've seen in quite a while. Nearly the first minute of political newcomer Alex Walker's ad features falling "cow pies" crushing people, among other things. Here it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republicans and Fox News Are Melting Down Over Biden’s Pledge to Nominate a Black Woman to Supreme Court

President Biden promised on the campaign trail that if he had the opportunity to nominate a new Supreme Court justice, he would nominate a Black woman. No one seemed to care at the time. Presidents had made similar pledges in the past. Ronald Reagan in 1980 pledged to nominate a woman to “one of the first Supreme Court vacancies in my administration.” Donald Trump in 2020 promised to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman, leading to the nomination and confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. But now that Biden is actually in a position to nominate a new justice to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Washington Post

GOP candidates add a repulsive new twist to Trump’s ‘big lie’

It’s hardly surprising to hear that Republican Senate candidates are campaigning on the “big lie” that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud. This has become so routine that it’s no longer treated as newsworthy, which further normalizes it, a terrible development that we should resist.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
810K+
Followers
84K+
Post
760M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy