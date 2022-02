The International Space Station will continue as normal even amid the war in Ukraine, Nasa has said.The space agency has confirmed that collaborative operations between it and the Russian space agency will still go on, despite the rapidly escalating tensions between their two countries.“The International Space Station team is continuing to safely conduct research operations in low-Earth orbit,” a spokesperson said.“Ongoing station operations continue including work to fly crew to the orbital outpost and to return them safely to Earth.”That will include the return of Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who is set to come back to Earth on...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO