BOSTON (CBS) — A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital is showing how pandemic lockdowns impacted the human brain. Research shows that for some people, the lifestyle disruptions may have triggered brain inflammation that can impact mental health. Scientists found it can happen whether or not you’ve been sick with COVID. “Since the start of the pandemic, the severity and prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress, fatigue, brain fog, and other conditions have increased considerably in the United States, including among people not infected with SARS-CoV-2,” Mass General researchers stated. Scientists collected blood samples from dozens of study participants before and after “lockdown/stay-at-home...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO