ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Vipshop Fourth-Quarter Results Fall Short On Revenue, Stock Drops

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVipshop Holdings (VIPS) reported fourth-quarter results early Wednesday that beat on earnings but missed analyst estimates on revenue. VIPS stock plunged. The China e-commerce company reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents a share on revenue of $5.4 billion. Analysts expected Vipshop to report earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue...

www.investors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coinspeaker

HD Stock Drops 8.85%, Home Depot Reports Q4 and 2021 Results that Fell Short of Wall Street’s Expectations

During the fourth quarter, Home Depot reported earnings of $3.21 per share and announced a 15% dividend increase. The stock of the home improvement retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) fell as much as 8.6 percent on Tuesday. However, the broader market recorded a sell-off yesterday. Nevertheless, the company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 that somehow fell short of analysts’ expectations.
STOCKS
Worcester Business Journal

IPG Photonics’ $365M revenue in fourth quarter leads to 8% annual growth

Oxford laser manufacturer IPG Photonics reported on Tuesday revenue of $364.5-million in the company’s fourth quarter earnings report. The figures show an increase when compared to the company’s prior year fourth quarter revenue of $336.6-million. IPG fourth-quarter profits rose to $65.3 million from last year’s fourth quarter of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Vipshop Shares Drop On Q4 Revenue Miss, Weak Q1 Outlook

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 4.6% year-on-year to $5.36 billion, missing the consensus of $5.59 billion. Drivers: Vipshop's GMV declined 3.9% Y/Y to RMB57 billion. The number of active customers decreased 7.2% Y/Y to 49.2 million. Total orders fell 4.6% Y/Y to 216.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Vipshop Holdings#Chinese#Baidu#Bidu#Tencent Holdings#Vips Stock#Ibd Bdeagon
MarketWatch

Palantir revenue tops expectations but earnings fall short

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, -5.18% grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in its latest quarter, though earnings per share fell short of expectations. The software company on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $156.2 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $148.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other expenses, Palantir earned 2 cents a share, down from 3 cents a share a year earlier, while analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting 4 cents a share. Palantir's revenue rose to $432.9 million from $322.1 million, while analysts surveyed by FactSet had been anticipating $418 million. The company saw a 47% bump in U.S. commercial revenue and a 26% increase in government revenue. Palantir added 34 net new customers during the fourth quarter. Looking to the first quarter, the company anticipates $443 million in revenue, whereas the FactSet consensus was for revenue of $439 million. The company expects a 23% adjusted operating margin for the first quarter and a 27% adjusted operating margin for the full year. Shares of Palantir have declined 40% over the past three months as the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Vipshop Stock Is Plummeting Today

Vipshop's fourth-quarter results arrived with top- and bottom-line misses and underwhelming guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Roku slides 12% on fourth-quarter revenue miss, downbeat guidance

Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 11.6% lower after hours Thursday following its fourth-quarter earnings, where the company missed revenue expectations as player sales fell by 9%, and the company guided to the low side for current-quarter revenues. Revenues grew 33% year-over-year to $865.3 million, though analysts had expected nearly 38% growth....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
The Press

TriNet Announces Record Fourth Quarter, Fiscal Year 2021 Results and an Increase to the Stock Repurchase Program

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The fourth quarter and fiscal year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Press

Airbnb Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com. Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 2:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m....
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Televisa's Net Profit Dips in Fourth Quarter, Revenue Up

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, on Thursday reported an 8.6% dip in net profit in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier due to lower operating segment income and fewer customers who renew prepaid packages. The company posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 3 billion pesos...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

B2Gold: Complete Fourth-Quarter Results Analysis

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $526.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, another record, up 9.7% from the year-ago period. Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 gold production results on January 19, 2021. Note: This article is an update of my...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Norwegian Cruise's stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that came up well short of forecasts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. dropped 6.1% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up short of forecasts, and said it expects cash burn to increase. The stock is also suffering from broad weakness in travel stocks in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Net losses widened to $1.57 billion, or $4.01 a share, from $738.9 million, or $2.51 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted per-share losses narrowed to $1.95 from $2.33, but was wider than the FactSet loss consensus of $1.61. Revenue...
MARKETS
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy