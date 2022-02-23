ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NiSource Swings to Full-Year Profit

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrillville-based NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is reporting full-year net income of $530 million, compared to a loss of $72.7 million in 2020. Lloyd Yates, who became president and chief executive officer earlier this month, says the utility’s electric generation transition is...

Reuters

Norwegian Air swings to profit after restructuring

OSLO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air (NAS.OL) reported a full-year profit for 2021 on Friday in a turnaround from losses suffered the previous year, and said booking trends point to busier travel ahead for Europe as COVID lockdown restrictions are lifted. The budget carrier's net result swung to a...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

StanChart full-year profit doubles, to begin $750 million share buyback

SINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered on Thursday reported a doubling in full year pre-tax profit, although below analysts’ forecasts, as the emerging markets-focused lender benefited from a recovery in pandemic-hit markets. Statutory pre-tax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, surged to $3.3 billion in 2021 from $1.6 billion in 2020. That compared with the $3.8 billion average estimate of 16 analysts, as compiled by the lender.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

YETI stock drops after earnings beat expectations but full-year profit outlook misses

Shares of YETI Holdings Inc. YETI, -0.85% fell 1.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the maker of drinkware, coolers and outdoor products reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that topped expectations, but provided a downbeat full-year earnings outlook. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 rose to $72.9 million, or 82 cents a share, from $62.4 million, or 71 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to 87 cents from 74 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 84 cents. Sales grew 17.9% to $443.1 million, above the FactSet consensus of $442.2 million. Growth in cost of goods sold increased 24.8% to $188.3 million, outpacing the rise in sales, to knock gross margin down to 57.4% from 59.8%. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of between $2.82 and $2.86, below the FactSet consensus of $2.94, and expects sales growth of 18% to 20%, while the FactSet sales consensus of $1.63 billion implies 16% growth. "Looking forward, as we continue to maneuver through the varied supply chain disruptions and pressures, I remain incredibly confident in the demand for the YETI brand," said Chief Executive Matt Reintjes. The stock has tumbled 36.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Allegion stock set to surge after profit and revenue beats, in line full-year outlook

Shares of Allegion PLC ALLE, -1.59% were indicated up more than 8% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the security products and locks company reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as continued strong end-market demand helped offset supply-chain challenges. Net income rose to $112.7 million, or $1.26 a share, from $93.3 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.02. Revenue fell 2.5% to $709.2 million but was above the FactSet consensus of $679.5 million. Cost of sales grew 3.8% to $422.7 million, to knock gross profit as a percentage of revenue down to 40.4% from 44.0%. "We expect sequential improvements in revenue growth, EPS and operating margin performance throughout 2022 as we drive aggressive pricing and work to reduce elevated lead times," said Chief Executive David Petratis. For 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS of $5.55 to $5.75, compared with the FactSet consensus of $5.73, and revenue growth of 6.0% to 7.5%, while the FactSet revenue consensus of $3.05 billion implies 6.5% growth. The stock has dropped 11.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Aegon: The Turnaround Is In Full Swing

CEO Lard Friese took over in early 2020 as the pandemic hit capital markets. Aegon (AEG) is a Dutch-based multinational company with many insurance and asset management divisions. The corporation is best known for its Transamerica brand in the United States; in Europe, the organization’s main markets are the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Aegon also operates outside of these three core markets, including in Spain, Portugal, China, and Brazil.
BUSINESS
Reuters

South Africa's Amplats posts 160% rise in full year profit

HARARE (Reuters) -South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum Ltd (Amplats) on Monday reported an 160% jump in full-year profit, driven by higher prices and sales volumes. Its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa - rose to 300.42 rand ($19.93) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 115.54 rand a year ago.
