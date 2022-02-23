ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

General Mills making gains in tough environment

By Josh Sosland
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — A data driven approach to help General Mills, Inc. win in the marketplace is yielding measurably positive results, the company’s executives said in a recent presentation. Still, despite beneficial shifts in the company’s product portfolio and a culturally-informed approach toward marketing, long-term financial targets will not be met this...

General Mills sets near-term and long-term guidance at CAGNY presentation

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) said it will highlight today at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference its progress in advancing its Accelerate strategy to deliver profitable growth and top-tier shareholder returns. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 full-year financial guidance and provided an update on its second-half expectations.
Supply chain troubles pinch General Mills frozen pizza in Q3

General Mills Inc. on Thursday said supply shortages would hurt profits in the third quarter, though it affirmed full-year earnings guidance. During a presentation for the Consumer Analyst Group of New York 2022 conference, Chief Financial Officer Kofi Bruce said, "Recent acute supply constraints on our refrigerated dough, pizza, and hot snacks platforms … have caused short-term production shutdowns" in the third quarter, which ends at the end of February.
Expert Ratings For General Mills

Within the last quarter, General Mills (NYSE:GIS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Mills. The company has an average price target of $67.0 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $56.00.
General Mills reaffirms guidance but says supply chain problems will impact the third quarter

General Mills Inc. GIS, -0.11% said early Tuesday that supply chain challenges will impact the third quarter, though the food company reaffirmed its full-year guidance. General Mills expects a 2022 organic net sales increase of 4% to 5%. The FactSet consensus is for $18.827 billion, implying 3.9% growth. "The company added that it expects second-half earnings results to be more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter than previously expected, driven by recent acute supply shortages on its refrigerated dough, pizza, and hot snacks platforms in North America," the company said in a statement prepared for the Consumer Analyst Group of New York 2022 conference. Organic net sales growth for the third quarter is expected to be 2% to 3%. The FactSet consensus is for $4.613, suggesting growth of 2.1%. The company also announced a reorganization Tuesday morning, as part of its Accelerate business growth strategy. The food company has created a Strategy & Growth organization that will encompass mergers and acquisitions, consumer insights and other areas. Reporting segments have also shifted. North America Retail now includes the U.S. convenience store business. The new North America Foodservice segment will be focused exclusively on Canada and the U.S. And the Europe & Australia and Asia & Latin America segments will be combined into an International segment. General Mills stock is up 21.3% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 index.
European companies' Russian ties could make sanctions tough

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is contemplating sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine — and the work is far from simple. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
The US takes Russia's chips off the table

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how U.S. chip sanctions against Russia will impact the sector, dbt raises a huge funding round for its data tools and where the best and brightest in enterprise tech are headed next. Spin up. After years of taking a wait-and-see attitude toward cloud...
Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
Prices tumble as higher Russian supply expected

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British and Dutch gas prices plummeted on Friday amid profit taking after sharp gains the previous day on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expectations west-bound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline could resume. The drop in prices also came following a lack of sanctions...
