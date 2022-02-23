ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') is pleased to report results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland. The company will...

