Sterling Metals Drills Newly Discovered Heimdall Zone at Sail Pond Silver and Base Metal Project - Multiple Intercepts of Over 1000 Gram-Meter Silver Equivalent Along 400m Strike Length

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport administrators have laid out how a high pressure hot water line broke at the airport in early December 2021, causing an estimated $50 million damage and a delay of nine to ten months in the opening of the Concourse B East gate expansion. “Never seen anything like it,” said Stuart Williams, the airport’s Senior Vice President for Airport Expansion during a presentation Feb. 23 to a Denver City Council subcommittee. “It wreaked havoc.” (credit: City of Denver) He told councilmembers that between Dec. 5 and 6, the hot water line failed, spewing an unspecified amount of 180...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO