Kraft Heinz moving on to phase three

Kraft Heinz stock (NASDAQ: KHC) has jumped 17% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which declined over 2% during this period. If you look at the stock change over the last ten days and one month, KHC stock has increased (16% and 9%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The recent rise in KHC stock was driven by a strong Q4 2021 report. EPS came in at $0.79/share in Q4 as against expectations of $0.63/share. Revenue of $6.7 billion was also better than the forecast of $6.63 billion. Additionally, the company expects to deliver strong financial performance in 2022. KHC expects modest growth in organic net sales in 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting continued stronger consumption.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO