Kraft Heinz moving on to phase three

By Keith Nunes
bakingbusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – When Miguel Patricio took over as chief executive officer of the Kraft Heinz Co. he sought to turn the company around by realigning its product portfolio and using its scale to improve results. Now Kraft Heinz is entering phase three of his strategy and plans to embed agility into...

www.bakingbusiness.com

CNBC

Kraft Heinz wants to make plant-based hot dogs through new joint venture

Kraft Heinz announced Tuesday that it is forming a joint venture with TheNotCompany, a Chilean start-up that makes plant-based substitutes. The goal of the joint venture is to "democratize" plant-based food, according to Kraft Heinz's U.S. president, Carlos Abrams-Rivera. Kraft Heinz is in the middle of a turnaround that includes...
BUSINESS
TheSpoon

Kraft-Heinz and NotCo Form Joint Venture for AI-Powered Food Products

Today Kraft-Heinz and NotCo, the food tech company behind the NotCo brand of plant-based foods, announced they are forming a joint venture to develop a lineup of plant-based food products. According to the announcement, the new company will leverage the strengths of both companies to develop and bring to market...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kraft Heinz to name CEO Patricio as chair

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Packaged food maker Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) said on Friday it plans to appoint Chief Executive Officer Miguel Patricio as its chair, replacing Alexandre Behring who will retire at the annual shareholder meeting in May. Patricio, 55, joined Kraft's board in March last year and has...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz continues its tech transformation with Google partnership

Kraft Heinz Co. announced a partnership with Google on Friday that's intended to further the food company's digital transformation. Kraft will use machine learning tools to help with new flavors and products, improve shopper engagement using Google Cloud products, and use platforms like Google Ads and YouTube for marketing. Kraft has invested in its own digital tools over the past year, which will be used in tandem with Google's capabilities. Kraft stock has slipped 3% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 12%.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Kraft Heinz overcomes cost pressures with big sales boost

Kraft Heinz Co.'s fourth-quarter earnings topped estimates as price hikes helped the maker of Kool-Aid and Philadelphia cream cheese offset higher costs. Earnings per share excluding some items in the quarter ended Dec. 25 were 79 cents, topping the average analyst estimate of 63 cents. Organic revenue -- which excludes the impact of currency swings, acquisitions and divestitures -- rose 3.9% from the prior-year period, blowing past the 0.2% projection of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Kait 8

Kraft Heinz may soon increase prices again

(CNN) - Kraft Heinz is thinking about raising prices again, so don’t get too comfortable with the recent price hike on your favorite Philadelphia Cream Cheese. During an analyst call Wednesday, the company’s CFO says they may be “taking additional pricing actions as appropriate.”. The possible price...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kraft Heinz Steps Up Product Portfolio Transformation Via NotCo JV

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) has formed a joint venture (JV) with food tech start-up TheNotCompany Inc (NotCo). The financial terms were not disclosed. The JV will leverage NotCo's artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and Kraft Heinz's brand portfolio and scale to develop plant-based versions of co-branded products. The JV will...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Kraft Heinz leans on higher pricing in topping earnings estimates

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) moved higher in early trading after sailing past consensus marks with its Q4 earnings report as pricing was used to mitigate inflationary pressures. Organic revenue rose 3.9% during the quarter vs. +6% a year ago. The organic sales tally beat the consensus expectation for a gain...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Shore News Network

Kraft Heinz packs earnings beat on raised prices, robust demand

(Reuters) -Kraft Heinz Co posted fourth-quarter sales and earnings above Wall Street expectations on Wednesday, boosted by higher product prices and sustained demand for its packaged foods and condiments. Packaged food makers have been bumping up prices of their products to contend with surging costs of everything from shipping and...
ECONOMY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Kraft Heinz Stock Leaps After Q4 Earnings Beat, Price Hikes

Kraft Heinz (KHC) - Get Kraft Heinz Company Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Wednesday, and issued a solid near-term forecast, after the packaged food giant was able to offset input costs with across-the-board price increases. Kraft Heinz said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Crain's Chicago Business

How Kraft Heinz is using its 'Kraft-O-Matic' software to boost innovation

Kraft Heinz is banking on a new multi-year deal with Google to help it mine consumer data for new product opportunities and more personalized marketing. Speaking at today’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference, Carlos Abrams-Rivera, president Kraft Heinz North America, said the partnership, announced late last week, is helping the parent of brands like Oscar Mayer, Velveeta and Jell-O to “build a bridge between identifying [consumer] needs and letting our consumers know we can meet these needs with our brands.”
Forbes

What’s Behind The Recent Surge In Kraft Heinz Stock?

Kraft Heinz stock (NASDAQ: KHC) has jumped 17% in just the last one week, completely outperforming the S&P 500 which declined over 2% during this period. If you look at the stock change over the last ten days and one month, KHC stock has increased (16% and 9%, respectively) and outperformed the broader market on both the occasions. The recent rise in KHC stock was driven by a strong Q4 2021 report. EPS came in at $0.79/share in Q4 as against expectations of $0.63/share. Revenue of $6.7 billion was also better than the forecast of $6.63 billion. Additionally, the company expects to deliver strong financial performance in 2022. KHC expects modest growth in organic net sales in 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting continued stronger consumption.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz shares rise after earnings beats expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. stock rose 1.6% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net losses totaled $257.0 million, or 21 cents per share, after net income of $1.03 billion, or 84 cents per share, last year. Kraft largely attributed the loss to the divestiture of its cheese business, which drove a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment loss. Adjusted EPS of 79 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 63 cents. Sales of $6.709 billion were down from $6.939 billion last year, and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.603 billion. For 2022, Kraft is guiding for a low-single digit percent increase in organic sales. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $24.569 billion, implying about a 5% decline. Kraft stock is down about 2% for the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.7% for the period.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz raises its long-term financial goals as new business strategy unveiled

Kraft Heinz Co. will discuss its new business strategy, Agile@Scale, and detail its new long-term growth goals, the company announced on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference. A focus of the Agile@Scale program is the development of in-house tech capabilities that will be paired with big-tech proficiencies. Kraft has already announced a partnership with Google to help in areas like marketing. "With Agile@Scale energizing each aspect of our operating model, we expect to open new growth opportunities and unlock greater efficiencies that will generate meaningful free cash flow and fund further investments...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Where Kraft Heinz Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Kraft Heinz has an average price target of $38.4 with a high of $47.00 and a low of $33.00.
MARKETS

