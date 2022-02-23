ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

How to Buy SafeMoon on Trust Wallet — Is It a Good Investment?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although SafeMoon (SFM) has dropped sharply from its peak, with the crash even leading to a class-action lawsuit targeting various celebrities, many investors are still eager to try their luck with it. If you think that SFM crypto is a good investment, you might want to accumulate it in the dip....

marketrealist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Canyon News

Celebrities and SafeMoon!

HOLLYWOOD- SafeMoon is a very hot topic these days across crypto space and certainly not for a good reason. Rather, a SafeMoon class-action lawsuit is being levied by holders who say the project duped them nearly one full year into the project’s existence, SafeMoon is now faced with more adversity than ever before, and investors are interested to see how the crypto fairs. Since its founding in March 2021, SafeMoon has been a polarizing altcoin. Scam allegations have followed the project from some of its earliest moments. Imagine my surprise when I went to check my wallet, and my Safemoon had disappeared from Trust Wallet. It wasn’t easy buying Safemoon,either, you had to buy BNB then swap it to Pancakeswap and do a slippage of 12%. Even with its V2 rebrand, which retired the Safemoon token and launched the SFM crypto, itd price has been rocky. Now, Safemoon is facing another problem. The new lawsuit against the project questions developers over their relationships with celebrity spokespeople. Safemoon Class action lawsuit clouds celebrity endorsements.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

New Barclays Boss Needs Trust to Invest and Stay Fresh

A leadership handover is normally time for refreshment and renewal at companies: new directions, exciting targets. Not so right now at Barclays Plc, where Jes Staley was recently pushed out prematurely as chief executive officer by U.K. regulators concerned about how he’d presented his personal ties with the sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Is Palantir a Good Investment for 2022?

Palantir disclosed new performance metrics for the first time. The company has a strong balance sheet and is well-positioned to invest in growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Phillips
Person
Soulja Boy
Person
Jake Paul
MarketRealist

Warren Buffett Probably Isn't a Dogecoin Fan Despite Nubank Shares

Even the top experts have been dividend on cryptocurrency. After cryptos’ 2021 run, many institutional investors and hedge fund managers have publicly supported them, which has given them wider acceptance. Dogecoin is one of the altcoins that has gained significantly due to Elon Musk’s endorsement. What's Warren Buffett’s take on Dogecoin?
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Ethereum Classic Mystique Upgrade: Will It Lift ETC's Price?

Following the recent Ethereum Classic “Mystique” upgrade, many investors are eager to know the ETC price prediction. The ETC coin is the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum Classic blockchain and it performs many roles on the network. Article continues below advertisement. Ethereum Classic is a different blockchain from...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallets#The Wallet#Investment#Fraud#Sfm#Trust Wallet#Nft
MarketRealist

Bill Gurley Has Made a Fortune From VC Investing

To date, Bill Gurley has been one of the most polarizing figures in the investing world, and not just for being very tall at 6’9, but rather because he has been a part of so many historic IPOs. He’s known for his initial investment in Uber, but the analyst invested in many global companies before they went public. What is Bill Gurley’s net worth?
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Have You Invested in the Metaverse? Don't Forget About the Omniverse

You’ve heard about the metaverse. What about the omniverse? What’s the difference between the two? Investors are busy chasing the best metaverse stocks to buy, but you don't want to miss having omniverse stock in your portfolio. Article continues below advertisement. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms has kind of...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Morgan Stanley Closes the E-Trade Acquisition

On October 2, 2020, Morgan Stanley announced the completion of its acquisition of the E-Trade online trading platform. As the growth of retail investing became undeniable, the wealth management giant sought the recurring revenue streams from smaller-scale trades without the time and investment necessary to build its own platform and make it competitive in a field with already well-established platforms like Robinhood and Webull.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
MarketRealist

Despite the Skepticism, Ja Rule's NFTs Are Seemingly Legit

Rapper Ja Rule and a man that goes by the name of Josh, have co-founded the ClubCards NFT collection. While some people stay wary of the hip-hop artist’s business ventures, this NFT collection does seem promising. Can you trust NFTs by Ja Rule?. Article continues below advertisement. The ClubCards...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Are There Any Tax Changes to Capital Gains in 2022?

If 2021 taught us anything, it was that cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web 3.0 weren't bad investments to hedge. Known as the year of the NFTs, 2021 also introduced many new investors to the sector who may have profited from their initial investment. Now, it has triggered a taxable event. Are there capital gains tax changes in 2022?
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

The BRISE Token May Be the Next Big BEP20 Token of 2022

The Binance Smart Chain ecosystem has grown tremendously within the last year, and is building a strong case to be a serious competitor of the Ethereum blockchain. Recently, Binance announced its new BNB (Build and Build) Chain which combines its Binance Beacon Chain and Binance Smart Chain, to create a more efficient and scalable blockchain.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

What To Do if Your Robinhood Document ID Is Missing in TurboTax

You may experience a number of problems when trying to import Robinhood tax documents into TurboTax, namely crypto 1099 forms. One issue results in the software warning you that your Robinhood tax document ID is missing. Article continues below advertisement. Robinhood lets you trade stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies without...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

How Much Credit Debt Is Too Much?

Managing debt can be tedious, especially when you have different types of debt to manage. These debts can include credit cards, credit lines, personal loans, auto loans, and more. However, there are ways to work out how much credit you can afford. Article continues below advertisement. Having credit flexibility is...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

Wallet Buckle Didn’t Land a Deal on 'Shark Tank' — Company Update

When brothers Trevor and Justin Johnston pitched their company Wallet Buckle to shark investors on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2017, they hoped to walk away with a deal. After all, the siblings had created a convenient way to carry essential items like credit cards and IDs and generated roughly $750,000 in sales over the span of 18 months. It's time for a Wallet Buckle update.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy