How to Buy SafeMoon on Trust Wallet — Is It a Good Investment?

HOLLYWOOD- SafeMoon is a very hot topic these days across crypto space and certainly not for a good reason. Rather, a SafeMoon class-action lawsuit is being levied by holders who say the project duped them nearly one full year into the project’s existence, SafeMoon is now faced with more adversity than ever before, and investors are interested to see how the crypto fairs. Since its founding in March 2021, SafeMoon has been a polarizing altcoin. Scam allegations have followed the project from some of its earliest moments. Imagine my surprise when I went to check my wallet, and my Safemoon had disappeared from Trust Wallet. It wasn’t easy buying Safemoon,either, you had to buy BNB then swap it to Pancakeswap and do a slippage of 12%. Even with its V2 rebrand, which retired the Safemoon token and launched the SFM crypto, itd price has been rocky. Now, Safemoon is facing another problem. The new lawsuit against the project questions developers over their relationships with celebrity spokespeople. Safemoon Class action lawsuit clouds celebrity endorsements.

