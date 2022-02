Southern Copper Corporation has been a major beneficiary of rising commodity prices in the past 12 months. Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is a Latin American-based copper mining conglomerate. The company has operations headquartered in Mexico but operates mines throughout South America in Argentina and Colombia. The unique connections Southern Copper has in the space enable them to get through any potential regulatory issues that may come up. Down there, a couple of corporations dominate the area, and Southern Copper can compete and deliver shareholders excellent returns.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO