England’s COVID-19 prevalence falls – ONS

A “predatory” garage worker has admitted murdering primary school teacher Sabina Nessa after travelling to London to carry out an “extreme” sex attack on a stranger.Koci Selamaj, 36, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday afternoon to killing the 28-year-old in September last year.He had driven from Eastbourne, on the south coast, to the capital to carry out the pre-meditated attack. After lying in wait for 30 minutes, Selamaj targeted Ms Nessa, who he did not know, as she walked to meet a friend in Kidbrooke, southeast London. Her body was found in Cator Park almost 24 hours later.CCTV...
