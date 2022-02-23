ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why the bystander effect can prevent people from jumping in to help

wfmynews2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the viral video of the L.A. Rams quarterback, Matt Stafford, turning his back on a photographer who fell in front of him and his wife at the Super Bowl victory parade?. Social media had all kinds of opinions of the famed quarterback’s...

www.wfmynews2.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Do crime apps and viral videos stop bystanders from helping?

What happened in a Rockville, Maryland, high school this January was a scene all too familiar for police officers across the US. An altercation between two boys ended with a shot ringing out, and a 15-year-old left bleeding on a bathroom floor. What witnesses to the crime did next, however,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Westport News

Darien EMS help prep bystanders to step in and help

Darien EMS Post 53 recently held its annual Save A Heart You Love event as part of Healthy Heart Month. Kids and adults were able to learn how to perform hands only CPR, use an AED, perform choking interventions, and control bleeding. The skills are beneficial because a bystander's actions can significantly increase the chances of survival in life-threatening scenarios. Among the lessons attendees worked on were CPR, try on EMS gear, control the movements of an ambulance stretcher and watche a tourniquet demonstration.
HEALTH
InspireMore

Man Spots 3 Boys Helping A Neighbor In Need And Repays Them In The Best Way.

These three boys didn’t do a good deed to be noticed — they didn’t even know anyone was watching!. Philadelphia resident Richard Allen was sitting in his car one day when a bus pulled up to the stop in front of him. As he sat there on his phone, he noticed three boys helping an older man who was struggling with his walker and bags. Richard began filming the touching scene immediately.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fast Company

These are the mistakes people make when listening, according to a forensic interviewer

Listening is hard work. It’s a skill that doesn’t always come naturally. The human brain is wired for survival, which means we’re more focused on ourselves than others. But, if you want to build good relationships, hire the right people, and solve problems, you’ll need to improve your listening skills, says Michael Reddington, author of The Disciplined Listening Method: How a Certified Forensic Interviewer Unlocks Hidden Value in Every Conversation.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bystander Effect#American Football
The Independent

Woman faces backlash for throwing away $1,000 worth of her sister’s food: ‘People are so self-righteous’

A woman is being slammed for throwing away near $1,000 worth of her sister’s food because it was “unhealthy.”In a post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I the A**hole,” @u/Scared-Outside4725 said that because she and her sister have “opposite personalities,” they aren’t “very close.” But, the sister moved in for a week, as she received a new job opportunity.“My mother was ecstatic that my sister might be ‘coming home finally,’” the Reddit user wrote. “She moved across the county right after college and hasn’t been back in almost 10 years.”She detailed how having her sister stay her seemed like...
REDDIT
CNBC

Bill Gates says when Covid runs rampant, masks are like pants: 'You have to wear' them

For Bill Gates, face masks and pants share a striking similarity: When Covid is running rampant, you should probably put them both on before leaving the house. "What's the downside of wearing a mask?" Gates asked rhetorically, and with a chuckle, at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "You have to wear pants… These societies are so cruel – why do they make you wear pants? I'm trying to figure it out."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Carrie Wynn

Healing The Mother Wound Proves Difficult

I haven’t seen my mother in a decade. The last time that I saw her was when she was visiting me and an ex-boyfriend. Throughout her visit, we fed her numerous meals, some of which consisted of salmon and filet mignon. When she left, the last thing that she said to me (and the last words I have ever heard from her in person) was that she had been “starving” her entire visit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Salon

Doctors overlook a curable cause of high blood pressure

In early 2013, after Erin Consuegra gave birth to her second child at age 28, her health nosedived. She developed worrying symptoms, including extreme fatigue, fluttery heart beats, and high blood pressure. She said her doctor prescribed blood pressure medication and chalked it up to stress. But Consuegra, an elementary...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KSLTV

Cooking class creates family bonds and can help prevent underage drinking

KEARNS, Utah – Huevos rancheros, orange and jicama salad, and a smoothie were on the menu at a cooking class Tuesday morning to combat underage drinking. The groups Parents Empowered and Evidence2Success Kearns Community Coalition organized the cooking class at the Kearns Library. They said parents are the number...
KEARNS, UT
ohmymag.co.uk

‘Invisible’ dog spends seven lonely years in kennels without adoption

Lonely Lina, who has spent almost her entire life in a shelter, has faded into the background at Barking Mad Dog Rescue. She is anxious for an owner to come forward and take her home and show her what it means to be loved. She has gone through many failed attempts to find her a home.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy