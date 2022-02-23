ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Multiple people shot in Columbia County subdivision, shooter commits suicide per CCSO

By D.V. Wise
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway after three people were shot in Columbia County.

According the the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10:30 Tuesday night on Fairfield Way. That’s in the Halifax North subdivision in Martinez.

Aiken man charged with murder in connection to 2021 McDonald’s shooting in Aiken

All the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

We’re told that though a Columbia County deputy did shoot when they arrived on scene, nobody was struck.

The identity of the shooter is unknown, but we’re told they did commit suicide.

