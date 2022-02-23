Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman, her dog in Brooklyn bodega

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police arrested a man Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a bystander and her dog in a Brooklyn bodega last month.

The NYPD said Wednesday that Namel Colon, 36, was busted in the killing.

Colon, of Manhattan, was charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, about seven weeks after the deadly shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Jennifer Ynoa, a 36-year-old mother of four, was out for a walk with her one-year-old pit bull named Blue on the night of Jan. 2 when she was shot inside Salim Smoke Shop at Dekalb and Franklin avenues, about two blocks from her home.

Ynoa was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital Center but did not survive. Her dog also died.

Police said Ynoa was not the intended target and that they believe the gunman was aiming at another man who was inside the bodega at the time.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting last month as they searched for a man seen aiming a gun from the entrance of the bodega, steps away from Ynoa.

Colon was nabbed at a Chinese restaurant in Queens on Tuesday and taken to the 79th Precinct stationhouse, sources told the New York Post .

Animal rights group PETA had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting. In announcing the reward last month, PETA's senior vice president said, "This dog suffered both the agony of being shot alongside his guardian and the helplessness of being unable to protect her, as loyal dogs invariably want to do."