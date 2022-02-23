Victim reports seeing muzzle flash in alleged shooting on SB Southfield Freeway

WAYNE COUNTY (WWJ) - Michigan State Police closed a section of southbound Southfield Freeway late Monday night after a driver told authorities he had been shot at.

According to police, the victim called the Detroit Regional Communications Center just before 8:30 p.m. and reported seeing a muzzle flash from a white vehicle as he was traveling south on M-39 near Joy Road in Detroit.

He said the white vehicle was also traveling in the same direction and he believed he had been fired at.

The driver got off the freeway and met troopers at the Allen Park Police Department. Authorities closed the freeway at Joy Road to investigate the alleged shooting.

Police said the man was not hurt and they did not not find bullet holes in his vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation. The Allen Park Police Department has asked anyone with information to please call the Metro South post at 734-287-5000.

Anonymous tips can be made through the Michigan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587). Online tips can be submitted here .