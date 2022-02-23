ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon

With Prices Starting at $3, Let These Lightning Cables Be Your Impulse Purchase of the Day

By Jared DiPane
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver think that you have enough charging cables and then you're unable to find one just when you need it? We've all been there. Whether you have 50 of them or just one, you're going to want to check out this awesome offer at Woot....

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
WLOS.com

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
Joel Eisenberg

Are Costco, Home Depot, and Target Permanently Closing Their Doors in Your Neighborhood?

Online rumors abound as corporate leaders from three of the country’s top retailers separate fact from fiction. The contents of this article are fully-attributed to several financial publications and media outlets, including Snopes.com, BusinessInsider.com, Investor.Costco.com, CNBC.com, and Yahoo FInance. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.
BGR.com

If you bought this popular dollar store product, there’s an urgent recall

The winter is raging on and it’ll be a few months until most people get to lounge in the sun again. But just in case you decide to go on vacation and dig up your beach gear from storage, you should make sure that the beach loungers you have at home aren’t part of a brand new Family Dollar recall. The products pose of risk of injury, as they can collapse unexpectedly and injure the user.
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart exposed by its own employees

You may not have noticed every price increase at Walmart. This employee gave us all the details in this viral video. With Tik-Tok being one of the quickest platform to spread the word on. This Walmart employee took the advantage to let us in on some of the stores prices...
InsideHook

If You Own One of These Used Cars, Consider Selling It

The last thing on your mind right now is probably selling your car. After all, offloading your daily driver likely means you will then have to buy another vehicle to replace it, and you’ve heard enough about the continuing chip shortages, supply chain problems and automaker troubles to know that’s a tough prospect right now. Maybe just get a bike or e-bike.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Retailer

Today’s consumers have an abundance of online information available to help them make the right choices when shopping. And ratings can help not just with what to buy but also with where. One publisher of a widely-used rating index of retailers has recently updated its customer satisfaction grades for dozens of major retailers. Over the […]
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
Joel Eisenberg

How to Unlock Unadvertised Clearance Sales at Your Local Walmart

This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on information provided by Walmart Inc. via its official app, and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to Walmart Inc., as well as media outlets including Business Insider and Click2Houston. Consumer advocates Kendall Motzny and Matt Granite are likewise attributed.
Phone Arena

AT&T has a new free internet plan for eligible customers

AT&T announced a brand-new internet plan aimed at those who can’t afford such services. What makes the plan special is that it’s free by combining a new plan from the carrier’s low-cost Access from AT&T program with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The new...
