AP sources: Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
On a recent episode of Golf's Subpar Podcast, former Tiger Wood's coach Hank Haney spoke about him. "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable. I would stand...
On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
Medina Spirit will forever rest among legends. The ashes of the disqualified 2021 Kentucky Derby winner will be interred alongside fellow Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and War Emblem at Old Friends, a retirement home for thoroughbred horses in Kentucky. The Bob Baffert-trained colt died on Dec. 6 after a training...
