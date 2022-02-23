ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BlueVoyant raises $250 million in funding round led by Steven Mnuchin-backed firm

(Reuters) – Cybersecurity services provider BlueVoyant said on Wednesday it had raised $250 million in a late-stage funding round led by Liberty Strategic Capital, a private equity firm founded by former U.S. Treasury...

