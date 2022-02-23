BlueVoyant raises $250 million in funding round led by Steven Mnuchin-backed firm

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Urbanmetry, an AI-driven city and property data company, on Tuesday announced to have raised $2 million in pre-Series A round led by Monk’s Hill Ventures. Funds will be utilized to develop intelligent data products and platforms to serve end consumers in the property and mortgage markets and to build product, technology, data, and business development teams. Urbanmetry will accelerate the development and adoption of its mortgage data products and platform. The company also plans to expand its repertoire of city databases to other south-east Asian cities.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO