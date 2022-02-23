England’s COVID-19 prevalence falls – ONS

The number of green jobs in Scotland has fallen again with businesses making less money, official figures suggest.Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates reveal that employment in the low carbon and renewable energy sector dropped from 21,400 full-time jobs in 2019 to 20,500 in 2020.It is the fourth consecutive year that job numbers have decreased, down from 24,000 in 2016.Scottish business turnover in the low carbon and renewable energy economy was estimated to be £5.5 billion as part of the £41.2 billion recorded across the UK.Turnover was down from £5.7 billion the year before, with the UK-wide figure down from £42.6...

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO