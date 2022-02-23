ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

England’s COVID-19 prevalence falls – ONS

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – England’s COVID-19 prevalence fell to 1 in...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Channel

England ends isolation law and other COVID-19 restrictions

All government-mandated coronavirus restrictions in England were lifted on Thursday, including the legal requirement for people who test positive for COVID-19 to isolate at home. Officials say that those who tested positive will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days. But, from Thursday they are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge NATO tank convoy headed to Russian border country

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A massive convoy of British troops entered the NATO-allied nation of Estonia, which borders Russia, on Friday. Drone footage captured along a roadway in Estonia showed the line of military transport vehicles hauling tanks,...
MILITARY
Reuters

China's child-rearing costs far outstrip U.S., Japan -research

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The cost of raising a child in China stands at nearly seven times its per capita GDP, far more than the United States and Japan, highlighting the challenges facing Chinese policymakers as they try to tackle rapidly declining birth rates, new research showed. Experts warn China’s ageing...
CHINA
The Independent

Black households face being hit harder by cost-of-living crisis as most have less than £1,500 savings

Black households face being disproportionately impacted by the cost-of-living crisis, according to analysis which shows nearly four in five have less than £1,500 in savings.More than half a million Black adults have no savings at all to fall back on, according to figures compiled by the Labour Party, which attacked the government’s “failure to tackle deep-seated structural inequalities”.Families in England face having their household budgets slashed by £1,200 amid soaring energy bills and tax hikes.The analysis, published to mark Race Equality Week, show that more than 1.2 million (78 per cent) adults from households headed by someone from a Black,...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Ons#Prevalence#Week Ending#Covid#Uk#Reuters
The Independent

Number of green jobs in Scotland falls again, ONS figures reveal

The number of green jobs in Scotland has fallen again with businesses making less money, official figures suggest.Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates reveal that employment in the low carbon and renewable energy sector dropped from 21,400 full-time jobs in 2019 to 20,500 in 2020.It is the fourth consecutive year that job numbers have decreased, down from 24,000 in 2016.Scottish business turnover in the low carbon and renewable energy economy was estimated to be £5.5 billion as part of the £41.2 billion recorded across the UK.Turnover was down from £5.7 billion the year before, with the UK-wide figure down from £42.6...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is getting an uber taste of what it’s like to be Huawei. The U.S. government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items. It’s a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China’s telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

NI economy returned to 2019 level in final quarter of 2021

The Northern Ireland economy grew by an estimated 0.8% in the final quarter of 2021, official figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest. That is lower than the average UK economy growth rate of 1%. The figures suggest six regions grew at a rate equal to or higher...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France intercepts Russia-bound cargo ship ‘Baltic Leader’ in the English Channel and ‘escorts’ it to Boulogne

The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for Saint Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster that the ship was intercepted according to new European Union sanctions imposed on Russian entities and individuals after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named ‘Baltic Leader’, had been stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France, and has been “escorted” to a port in Boulogne-Sur-Mer, the BBC added citing an official.The 22-year-old vessel was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UK spending edges up in past week despite weather hit

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British consumer spending edged up in the week to Feb. 17, but other measures were hurt by a series of winter storms which hit the country, weekly data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday. Consumer credit and debit card spending data provided...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow’s warning on joining NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow for the two countries. A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry Friday voiced concern about what it described as efforts by...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Mexico Core Price Inflation at 20-Year High, Underscoring Central Bank Challenges

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican core price inflation in the first half of February climbed to levels not seen in over 20 years, according to official data published on Thursday, underscoring the challenges the Bank of Mexico faces to tame rising consumer prices. The closely watched core price index, which...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy