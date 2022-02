When planning a trip to one of the many national parks sprawled out across the United States, most people opt to visit in the summer or fall, for obvious reasons: the weather is warmer, the sun is out longer, and it's generally a more comfortable experience. But just because the summer and the fall are popular times to go to a national park doesn't mean it's the only time. Photos of the national parks in the winter months make it clear that these gorgeous nature spots are just as perfect in the snow as they are on a sunny summer day.

