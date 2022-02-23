ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson condemns Alex Salmond’s appearances on Russian television

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
 3 days ago

Boris Johnson has condemned Alex Salmond ’s appearances on Russian television amid the Ukraine crisis.

The former first minister launched his self-titled show on Russia Today (RT) in 2017, drawing the ire of many across Scottish political life – including his successor Ms Sturgeon.

The show is produced independently and broadcast on the Russian station in the UK.

But aggressions by Russia towards Ukraine, with 200,000 troops massing on the border between the two nations, has led to renewed criticism of the Alba Party leader.

