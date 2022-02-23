Pay It Forward: Slices of Selflessness

For almost 30 years, Austinites have enjoyed the island vibes and Tex-Mex cuisine at this iconic spot. But at Hula Hut, their commitment to good food is matched by their commitment to our community. General Manager, Elias Chocalas, and Clayton Stewart, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society board of trustees member, both joined us to share about an unplanned "Pay it Forward" initiative and incredible community collaboration.
As a child, Stephen Lucien, of Stoughton, looked up to strong personalities fighting for change in society. Now, he is one of those people trying to make a difference. Lucien, 35, is a two-time Big Brother. He recently was matched with his current mentee, a 10th-grader in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts' Mentor 2.0 program.
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who can ‘pay it forward.’ This month, Alex Saizon couldn’t think of anyone immediately, but he knew his wife could. He asked for a phone a friend to pay it forward.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shopping for new clothes and stylish accessories is something a lot of us may take for granted.
Two friends saw a need in their community, and they decided to fill that need by filling a church annex with thousands of articles of clothing that have been donated by generous neighbors.
Hope’s Closet is a free community store that started in Lisa Bowers’ home, but now she and partner Erin Makowski call the First English Lutheran Church in Zelienople home. Families and individuals who are struggling can come and take what they need, no questions asked....
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On the agenda this morning was making sure everyone has access to food for their dinner table.
That’s what volunteers at Westminster Presbyterian Church were doing on Saturday morning.
The church teamed with the international nonprofit “Rise Against Hunger” to package more than 40,000 meals.
Those meals could go anywhere around the world to those in need.
“We’re so blessed here in this community, I don’t know that any of us go to bed hungry or wonder where our next meal is going to come from, but so many people around the world do,” said Jan Baumann, the church’s volunteer coordinator. “So this is a way we can come together and we can give to others.”
The organization has now packaged more than a quarter of a million meals over the years.
NEWPORT, Vt. — When Alain Roy of Derby Line was diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease in January 2021, the clock started ticking. "We weren’t ready to take the diagnosis and let the chips fall where they may. So we were gonna be proactive, we’re gonna find this, we’re gonna do this," said Sharon Roy, Alain's wife. "So I took every avenue, that became my new full-time job.”
MOLINE, Ill. — The Court Appointed Special Advocates program under EveryChild - formerly the Child Abuse Council - in Moline is looking for volunteers for its spring class. These volunteers are the voices for children in the foster care system. Organizers said because they've been running for three years, only about 12% of nearly 300 children in foster care in Rock Island County have a CASA.
BAYTOWN, Texas — The Baytown Pay It Forward Diner opened in October with a simple mission: To make sure no one goes without. The diner, at 1020 Decker Dr., has a wall full of hearts behind the counter. A heart goes on the wall every time a customer pays for an extra meal.
