Check the yardage book: PGA National's Champion Course for the Honda Classic
By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida – site of this week’s Honda Classic on the PGA Tour – originally was designed by the team of Tom Fazio and George Fazio and was renovated by Jack Nicklaus in 2014.
The Champion opened in 1981 and was home to the 1983 Ryder Cup, in which the U.S. beat Europe 14.5-13.5. It also hosted the 1987 PGA Championship, in which Larry Nelson beat Lanny Wadkins in a playoff. This week’s Honda Classic is the first stop on the Tour’s annual Florida Swing.
Nicklaus’ redesign includes a three-hole stretch dubbed the Bear Trap on Nos. 15, 16 and 17. Two watery par 3s with the wet stuff short and right, plus a par 4 over and around more water, typically demand bravado and supreme ballstriking as the tournament is decided.
PGA National Resort is home to 99 holes of golf in all and has recently undergone a $100 million renovation that includes the new Match Course by Andy Staples, which features holes that can be played from a multitude of lengths with no set par, and the new nine-hole, par-3 Staple Course.
The Champion Course will play to 7,125 yards with a par of 70 for the Honda Classic.
Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.
Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
On Friday night, Phil Mickelson saw yet another longtime sponsor make a tough decision following his controversial comments. In a statement released Friday, Callaway Golf announced it halted its partnership with Mickelson following his comments about the PGA Tour and organizers of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. “Callaway does not...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — As soon as Daniel Berger hit the short par putt on the 10th hole, he knew he pushed it to the right. He even gestured with his hand. Much to his surprise — and delight — the ball unexpectedly broke left and slipped in the right edge. Berger laughed as he walked off the green.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – How was your Saturday morning?. Andrew Kozan’s was rather busy. Up at 4:30 a.m. ET after a touch more than five hours of sleep, the 23-year-old headed to work about an hour later, a 25-minute commute with a lot on his mind. Ahead...
Already out two corporate endorsements, Phil Mickelson and his foundation were removed from the PGA Tour event in the California desert Saturday as the fallout continued over his shocking remarks and involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league. The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, California, reported The American Express no longer...
It has been three seasons since the NASCAR Cup Series season saw what it is about to see throughout the entirety of the 36-race 2022 campaign. When NASCAR returned from the unexpected 10-week hiatus caused by COVID-19-related restrictions back in mid-May 2020, two things that did not return, both of which had been present for the first four Cup Series races of the year, were practice and qualifying sessions.
After a few weeks out on the west coast, the PGA Tour is back east in the Sunshine State for the first event of the Florida swing, the 2022 Honda Classic. The Champion course at PGA National is annually one of the toughest tests on the PGA Tour and features the Bear Trap, as well as the Grizzly Den. Both three-hole stretches are treacherous and can quickly ruin scores for even the best players in the world.
Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
The four-day 2022 Honda Classic tees off Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Below, we’ll look for the best value prop bets in the 2022 Honda Classic odds, with placings and first-round leader picks and predictions. It will be interesting to see whether the tournament will...
Daniel Berger remains the leader of the Honda Classic after starting Saturday with a three-shot lead and finishing with a five-shot advantage. He's now 18 holes away from winning a tournament that's a 15-minute drive from his home. Shane Lowry (67), Chris Kirk (71), Sepp Straka (69) and first-round leader...
Remember the Alabama basketball team that notched back-to-back wins over nationally-ranked Gonzaga and Houston? That was in early December, though at times since then, it has seemed much smaller in the Crimson Tide's rearview mirror.
That Alabama team reappeared on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum, blasting South Carolina 90-71 with hot shooting the likes of which Alabama fans haven't often seen this season. On the strength of a 50-point first half, the Crimson Tide rediscovered a level of...
Medina Spirit will forever rest among legends. The ashes of the disqualified 2021 Kentucky Derby winner will be interred alongside fellow Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and War Emblem at Old Friends, a retirement home for thoroughbred horses in Kentucky. The Bob Baffert-trained colt died on Dec. 6 after a training...
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., for Sunday’s 2022 Wise Power 400. The green flag is set to drop a little after 3:30 p.m. ET (on FOX). Below we analyze the 2022 Wise Power 400 odds and lines, with NASCAR picks and predictions.
In the wake of his controversial comments about a proposed Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway golf league and his perceived problems with the PGA Tour, Phil Mickelson will no longer serve as host of The American Express PGA Tour event in La Quinta. The PGA Tour confirmed to The Palm Springs Desert...
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Alison Gastelum is a New Mexico State sophomore golfer about to compete in her third spring season for the Aggies. NMSU opens its spring season Monday and Tuesday at The Gold Rush tournament hosted by Long Beach State. She was a Women’s Golf Coaches Association...
As legendary Chicago Cub Ernie Banks famously said, “let’s play two,” that’s exactly what the Irish are doing today. With staff ace John Michael Bertrand on the mound, Link Jarrett rode his lefty to 7 innings giving up 2 runs. He set a career high with eleven strikeouts.
On a recent episode of Golf's Subpar Podcast, former Tiger Wood's coach Hank Haney spoke about him. "People speculate all the time about him, but they are guessing, I was there, I spent 150 days a year with him for six years. He was incredible, just unbelievable. I would stand...
Four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney plays high school football at Orange Park High an hour and a half away from the University of Florida, but he’s just now starting to build a relationship with the Gators. Dan Mullen‘s staff offered the in-state big man back in August but things...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0