Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Check the yardage book: PGA National's Champion Course for the Honda Classic

By Jason Lusk
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Courtesy of StrackaLine)

PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida – site of this week’s Honda Classic on the PGA Tour – originally was designed by the team of Tom Fazio and George Fazio and was renovated by Jack Nicklaus in 2014.

The Champion opened in 1981 and was home to the 1983 Ryder Cup, in which the U.S. beat Europe 14.5-13.5. It also hosted the 1987 PGA Championship, in which Larry Nelson beat Lanny Wadkins in a playoff. This week’s Honda Classic is the first stop on the Tour’s annual Florida Swing.

Nicklaus’ redesign includes a three-hole stretch dubbed the Bear Trap on Nos. 15, 16 and 17. Two watery par 3s with the wet stuff short and right, plus a par 4 over and around more water, typically demand bravado and supreme ballstriking as the tournament is decided.

The Champion Course ranks No. 10 in Florida on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for public-access layouts. It also ties for No. 88 on Golfweek’s Best list for resort courses in the U.S.

PGA National Resort is home to 99 holes of golf in all and has recently undergone a $100 million renovation that includes the new Match Course by Andy Staples, which features holes that can be played from a multitude of lengths with no set par, and the new nine-hole, par-3 Staple Course.

The Champion Course will play to 7,125 yards with a par of 70 for the Honda Classic.

Thanks to yardage books provided by StrackaLine – the maker of detailed yardage books for thousands of courses around the world – we can see exactly the challenges the pros face this week. Check out the maps of each hole below.

The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour's Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
[Example yardage book page - additional pages follow with similar layouts for each hole]
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)
The StrackaLine yardage book for PGA National’s Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, site of the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic (Courtesy of StrackaLine)

