Few horror characters inspire fear quite like Ringu’s Sadako, and she’s crawling through the nearest TV and into Dead By Daylight. The Sadako Rising Chapter brings the horror icon Sadako Yamamura to Dead By Daylight at long last. For those of you more familiar with The Ring (2002), Ringu is the original Japanese film franchise that started it all. So the creepy ghost girl Samara from The Ring was, in truth, a western spin on Ringu’s Sadako. There’s also a new survivor named Yoichi Asakawa, who was just a boy in the original Ringu, but he’s all grown up now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO